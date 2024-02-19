Top 50 female country singers of all time: From Dolly to Taylor

Country music has been shaped by remarkable talent, and female singers have played a pivotal role in its evolution. From early pioneers to contemporary icons, these women have dominated the charts and left an indelible mark on the genre. Let us explore the journey of 50 female country singers who have significantly contributed to the music world.

Each of these artists has profoundly impacted country music and has earned widespread acclaim for their talent, influence, and longevity in the industry. Photo: @NBC (modified by author)

In the rich tapestry of country music, female singers have left an indelible mark, shaping the genre with their passionate vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and compelling storytelling. From trailblazers who paved the way to contemporary chart-toppers, country music boasts an array of remarkable women.

Top 50 female country singers of all time

Who are the top country artists? This list represents a mix of legendary figures, current country singers, and influential artists who have made significant contributions to the country music genre.

We used data from music charts Billboard Hot 100, Entoin, and Rolling Stone to determine music sales, streaming numbers, and radio airplay. These rankings helped showcase the top women country singers of all time.

Name 1. Dolly Parton 2. Loretta Lynn 3. Reba McEntire 4. Patsy Cline 5. Shania Twain 6. Carrie Underwood 7. Miranda Lambert 8. Kelsea Ballerini 9. Connie Smith 10. Lee Ann Womack 11. Dottie West 12. Gretchen Wilson 13. Danielle Bradberry 14. Kacey Musgraves 15. LeAnn Rimes 16. Wynonna Judd 17. Rosanne Cash 18. Alison Krauss 19. Tanya Tucker

1. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton at the premiere of Netflix's "Dumplin'" at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

Full name : Dolly Rebecca Parton

: Dolly Rebecca Parton Date of birth : January 19, 1946

: January 19, 1946 Age : 78 years (in 2024)

: 78 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States

Dolly Parton is an iconic American singer, songwriter, actress, author, and businesswoman. Her famous songs include Jolene, 9 to 5, I Will Always Love You, and Coat of Many Colors.

2. Patsy Cline

Despite her untimely death, her music continues to be celebrated and cherished by fans around the world, cementing her legacy as a country music icon. Photo by GAB Archive

Full name: Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline Date of birth : September 8, 1932

: September 8, 1932 Died : March 5, 1963 (age 30 years)

: March 5, 1963 (age 30 years) Birthplace: Winchester, Virginia, United States

Patsy Cline rose to prominence in the late 1950s and early 1960s with hits such as Walkin' After Midnight, I Fall to Pieces, and Crazy. Tragically, her life was cut short at the age of 30 in a plane crash on March 5, 1963, near Camden, Tennessee.

3. Loretta Lynn

Singer Loretta Lynn performing onstage at Stubbs in Austin, Texas. Photo by Scott Dudelson

Full name: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn Date of birth : April 14, 1932

: April 14, 1932 Died: October 4, 2022 (age 90 years)

October 4, 2022 (age 90 years) Birthplace: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States

Loretta Lynn is an iconic American country music singer, songwriter, and author. She released a string of hit songs, including Coal Miner's Daughter, You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man), and Fist City.

4. Tammy Wynette

Tammy Wynette was known for her tumultuous personal life, including her marriage to fellow country singer George Jones. Photo by Michael Putland

Full name: Tammy Wynette

Tammy Wynette Date of birth: May 5, 1942

May 5, 1942 Died: April 6, 1998 (age 55 years)

April 6, 1998 (age 55 years) Birthplace: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, USA

Wynette recorded numerous chart-topping singles, including Stand by Your Man, D-I-V-O-R-C-E, and Golden Ring. She earned the nickname The First Lady of Country Music for her contributions to the genre and enduring influence on subsequent generations of artists.

5. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire posing backstage at the new play "The Shark is Broken" on Broadway at The Golden Theater in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Full name : Reba Nell McEntire

: Reba Nell McEntire Date of birth : March 28, 1955

: March 28, 1955 Age : 68 years (in 2024)

: 68 years (in 2024) Birthplace: McAlester, Oklahoma, USA

McEntire is one of the most successful and influential artists in country music history, known for her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and diverse talents. Her most famous songs include Fancy, The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia, Does He Love You (a duet with Linda Davis), and Consider Me Gone.

6. Shania Twain

Shania Twain at the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer

Full name : Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain OC

: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain OC Date of birth: August 28, 1965

August 28, 1965 Age: 58 years (in 2024)

58 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Windsor, Canada

Shania Twain rose to fame in the 1990s with her breakthrough album The Woman in Me, which featured hit singles such as Any Man of Mine, I'm Outta Here!, and Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? Her follow-up album, Come On Over, became the best-selling studio album of all time by a female artist.

7. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name: Carrie Marie Underwood

Carrie Marie Underwood Date of birth : March 10, 1983

: March 10, 1983 Age: 40 years (in 2024)

40 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Muskogee, Oklahoma

Underwood rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of the reality television competition American Idol in 2005, catapulting her to stardom. Some of her biggest hits include Before He Cheats, Jesus, Take the Wheel, Blown Away, and Cry Pretty.

8. Faith Hill

Country musician Faith Hill at the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo by Taylor Hill

Full name: Audrey Faith McGraw

Audrey Faith McGraw Date of birth : September 21, 1967

: September 21, 1967 Age : 56 years (in 2024)

: 56 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA

Hill rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like This Kiss, Breathe, The Way You Love Me, and There You'll Be.

9. Kitty Wells

Kitty broke down barriers for women in the genre, paving the way for future generations of female artists. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Full name: Ellen Muriel Deason

Ellen Muriel Deason Date of birth: August 30, 1919

August 30, 1919 Died: July 16, 2012 (age 92 years)

July 16, 2012 (age 92 years) Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Wells gained fame in the early 1950s with her breakthrough hit single It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.

10. Miranda Lambert

Singer & songwriter Miranda Lambert at the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin

Full name : Miranda Leigh Lambert

: Miranda Leigh Lambert Date of birth : November 10, 1983

: November 10, 1983 Age: 40 years (in 2024)

40 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Longview, Texas, USA

Lambert rose to fame as a finalist in the Nashville Star television competition in 2003 and has become one of the leading artists in contemporary country music. Her most famous songs include The House That Built Me, Gunpowder & Lead, Mama's Broken Heart, and Somethin' Bad (a duet with Carrie Underwood).

11. Martina McBride

Martina McBride at The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert hosted by CMT at Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin

Full name : Martina Mariea McBride

: Martina Mariea McBride Date of birth : July 29, 1966

: July 29, 1966 Age: 57 years (in 2024)

57 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Sharon, Kansas, USA

McBride rose to fame in the 1990s, and some of her famous songs include Independence Day, A Broken Wing, Concrete Angel, and Blessed. She has also ventured into acting, appearing in television shows such as Runaway Bride (1999), Where the Heart Is (2000) and Four Christmases (2008).

12. Emmylou Harris

Recording artist Emmylou Harris at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name : Emmylou Harris

: Emmylou Harris Date of birth : April 2, 1947

: April 2, 1947 Age : 76 years (in 2024)

: 76 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Harris is an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for her most famous songs, including Boulder to Birmingham, Two More Bottles of Wine, Born to Run (a duet with Bruce Springsteen), and Orphan Girl. She is also known for collaborating with artists like Gram Parsons, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Mark Knopfler.

13. Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker during 54th Annual BMI Country Awards - Show at BMI Offices in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Photo by Rick Diamond

Full name : Tanya Denise Tucker

: Tanya Denise Tucker Date of birth : October 10, 1958

: October 10, 1958 Age: 65 years (in 2024)

65 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Seminole, Texas, USA

Tucker rose to fame in the 1970s with her breakout hit Delta Dawn and quickly became one of the most popular and acclaimed artists in country music. Her other famous songs include Two Sparrows in a Hurricane, What's Your Mama's Name, Strong Enough to Bend, and Texas (When I Die).

14. June Carter Cash

June Carter Cash during the set of CMT INSIDE FAME. Photo by R. Diamond

Full name: Valerie June Carter Cash

Valerie June Carter Cash Date of birth: June 23, 1929

June 23, 1929 Died: May 15, 2003 (age 73 years)

May 15, 2003 (age 73 years) Birthplace: Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Nashville

Carter recorded duets with her husband, Johnny Cash, including the iconic song Jackson, which won a Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1968. Cash was also an accomplished actress, appearing in films like The Apostle and The Last Days of Frank and Jesse James.

15. Trisha Yearwood

Singer Trisha Yearwood at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Full name : Patricia Lynn Yearwood

: Patricia Lynn Yearwood Date of birth : September 19, 1964

: September 19, 1964 Age : 59 years (in 2024)

: 59 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Monticello, Georgia, USA

Yearwood rose to fame in the early 1990s, and Some of her most famous songs include She's in Love with the Boy, Walkaway Joe, How Do I Live, and Believe Me Baby (I Lied).

16. Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss during Bonnaroo 2005 - Day 1 - Alison Krauss and Union Station at What Stage in Manchester, Tennessee, United States. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Alison Maria Krauss

: Alison Maria Krauss Date of birth : July 23, 1971

: July 23, 1971 Age : 52 years (in 2024)

: 52 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Decatur, Illinois, USA

Krauss is the lead vocalist and fiddle player for the band Alison Krauss and Union Station. Some of her most famous and beloved songs include: Down to the River to Pray, Baby, Now That I've Found You, Whiskey Lullaby (with Brad Paisley), The Lucky One, Ghost in This House, You Will Be My Ain True Love (with Sting), and I'll Fly Away, Every Time You Say Goodbye.

17. Barbara Mandrell

Barbara Mandrell during the 11th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo by Ron Galella

Full name : Barbara Ann Mandrell

: Barbara Ann Mandrell Date of birth: December 25, 1948

December 25, 1948 Age: 75 years (in 2024)

75 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Houston, Texas, USA

Mandrell rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with the songs Sleeping Single in a Double Bed, I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool, Years, and Crackers. She also starred in the popular television series Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters, which aired from 1980 to 1982.

18. Sara Evans

Singer Sara Evans at Music Choice in New York City. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Full name : Sara Lynn Evans

: Sara Lynn Evans Date of birth : February 5, 1971

: February 5, 1971 Age: 53 years (in 2024)

53 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Boonville, Missouri, USA

Evans rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Her most famous songs include Born to Fly, Suds in the Bucket, A Little Bit Stronger, and No Place That Far.

19. Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash during 6th Annual Tribeca Film Festival - Montblanc de la Culture Awards - Arrivals at Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City. Photo by Thomas Concordia

Full name : Rosanne Cash

: Rosanne Cash Date of birth : May 24, 1955

: May 24, 1955 Age: 68 years (in 2024)

68 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Cash is known for her distinctive voice and poignant lyrics. Her most famous songs include Seven Year Ache, I Don't Know Why You Don't Want Me, Tennessee Flat Top Box, and The Way We Make a Broken Heart.

20. Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle is known for her distinctive voice, captivating stage presence and enduring appeal. Photo by Lawrence Lucier

Full name : Crystal Gayle

: Crystal Gayle Date of birth : January 9, 1951

: January 9, 1951 Age : 73 years (in 2024)

: 73 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Paintsville, Kentucky, USA

Gayle is best known for her smooth, velvety voice, and her most famous songs include Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue, Talking in Your Sleep, Half the Way, and When I Dream. She has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavours, including her work with charitable organizations.

21. Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Taylor Hill

Full name: Wynonna Ellen Judd

Wynonna Ellen Judd Date of birth : May 30, 1964

: May 30, 1964 Age : 59 years (in 2024)

: 59 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Ashland, Kentucky, USA

Judd rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s as one half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, alongside her mother, Naomi Judd. Their famous songs include Mama He's Crazy, Why Not Me, Love Can Build a Bridge, and Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days).

22. LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes at Hollywood Today Live Studio in Hollywood, California. Photo by JB Lacroix

Full name: Margaret LeAnn Rimes Cibrian

Margaret LeAnn Rimes Cibrian Date of birth: August 28, 1982

August 28, 1982 Age : 41 years (in 2024)

: 41 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Jackson, Mississippi, USA

At 13, LeAnn Rimes became a breakout star with her rendition of the song Blue, which earned her widespread acclaim and launched her career. Some of Rimes' most famous songs include How Do I Live, Can't Fight the Moonlight, One Way Ticket (Because I Can), and I Need You.

23. Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves posing in the press room during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Full name : Kacey Lee Musgraves

: Kacey Lee Musgraves Date of birth: August 21, 1988

August 21, 1988 Age : 35 years (in 2024)

: 35 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Golden, Texas, USA

Musgraves gained prominence in the country music scene in the early 2010s, and her most famous songs include Merry Go 'Round, Follow Your Arrow, Space Cowboy, and Rainbow.

24. Danielle Bradberry

Danielle Bradbery at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Davis

Full name: Danielle Simone Bradbery

Danielle Simone Bradbery Date of birth: July 23, 1996

July 23, 1996 Age: 27 years (in 2024)

27 years (in 2024) Birthplace: League City, Texas, USA

Bradbery is an American country music singer-songwriter who gained fame as the winner of the fourth season of the reality TV singing competition The Voice.

25. Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland)

Jennifer Nettles of musical duo Sugarland at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Jennifer Odessa Nettles

: Jennifer Odessa Nettles Date of birth: September 12, 1974

September 12, 1974 Age : 49 years (in 2024)

: 49 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Douglas, Georgia, USA

As part of Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles succeeded with her musical partner, Kristian Bush, releasing numerous hit songs and albums. Some of Sugarland's most famous songs include Stay, All I Want to Do, Stuck Like Glue, and Baby Girl.

26. Gretchen Wilson

Gretchen Wilson during City Face, Grammy's Official Talent Lounge at City Cosmetics Green Room - Day One at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo by Jesse Grant

Full name: Gretchen Frances Wilson

Gretchen Frances Wilson Date of birth : June 26, 1973

: June 26, 1973 Age : 50 years (in 2024)

: 50 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Pocahontas, Illinois, USA

Wilson gained fame in the early 2000s with her debut single, Redneck Woman, which became a massive hit and catapulted her to stardom. Her other popular songs include Here for the Party, When I Think About Cheatin', Homewrecker, and All Jacked Up.

27. Dottie West

West was known for her distinctive voice, vibrant personality, and contributions to the country music genre. Photo by Harry Langdon

Full name : Dottie West

: Dottie West Date of birth : October 11, 1932

: October 11, 1932 Died: September 4, 1991 (aged 58 years)

September 4, 1991 (aged 58 years) Birthplace: Tennessee, USA

West was known for her distinctive voice, vibrant personality, and contributions to the country music genre. She scored multiple hits on the country music charts, including Here Comes My Baby, Country Sunshine, and A Lesson in Leavin.

28. Lee Ann Womack

Lee Ann Womack during 33rd Annual American Music Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Full name: Lee Ann Womack Liddell

Lee Ann Womack Liddell Date of birth : August 19, 1966

: August 19, 1966 Age: 57 years (in 2024)

57 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Jacksonville, Texas, USA

Womack rose to fame in the late 1990s with her traditional country sound, passionate vocals, and poignant songwriting. Her famous songs include I Hope You Dance, The Fool, I May Hate Myself in the Morning, and A Little Past Little Rock.

29. Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan during Country Takes New York City - Gracie Mansion Reception in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by David Pomponio

Full name : Loretta Lynn Morgan

: Loretta Lynn Morgan Date of birth : June 27, 1959

: June 27, 1959 Age : 64 years (in 2024)

: 64 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Morgan rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s with her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and string of hit songs. Her famous songs include Five Minutes, What Part of No, Watch Me, and Something in Red.

30. Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless at the DRIVE4COPD Drivers Meeting at the ESPNZone in New York City. Photo by Marc Stamas

Full name: Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless Date of birth : January 4, 1957

: January 4, 1957 Age: 67 years (in 2024)

67 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Pikeville, Kentucky, USA

Loveless is an American country music singer and songwriter, and her most famous songs include Blame It on Your Heart, You Don't Even Know Who I Am, Here I Am, and How Can I Help You Say Goodbye. Her music often explores love, heartache, and resilience, resonating with nationwide audiences.

31. Connie Smith

Connie Britton during FOX Television 2006 TCA Winter Party at Citizen Smith in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Full name : Connie Smith

: Connie Smith Date of birth : August 14, 1941

: August 14, 1941 Age : 82 years (in 2024)

: 82 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Elkhart, Indiana, USA

Smith's music often explores love, heartache, and resilience, resonating with nationwide audiences. Her most famous songs include Once a Day, Ain't Had No Lovin', The Hurtin's All Over, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

32. Mary Chapin Carpenter

Mary Chapin Carpenter performing at City Winery in New York City. Photo by Al Pereira

Full name : Mary Chapin Carpenter

: Mary Chapin Carpenter Date of birth : February 21, 1958

: February 21, 1958 Age: 65 years (in 2024)

65 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Princeton, New Jersey, USA

Carpenter rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s with critically acclaimed albums and hit songs. Her most famous songs include Passionate Kisses, He Thinks He'll Keep Her, Shut Up and Kiss Me, and Down at the Twist and Shout.

33. Kelsea Ballerini

Singer Kelsea Ballerini at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name : Kelsea Nicole Ballerini

: Kelsea Nicole Ballerini Date of birth : September 12, 1993

: September 12, 1993 Age : 30 years (in 2024)

: 30 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Mascot, Tennessee, USA

Ballerini gained prominence in the country music scene in the mid-2010s with her debut album, The First Time (2015), and its hit singles. Her most famous songs include Love Me Like You Mean It, Dibs, Peter Pan, and Miss Me More.

34. Pam Tillis

Singer Pam Tillis performing onstage in Bakersfield, California. Photo by Scott Dudelson

Full name : Pamela Yvonne Tillis

: Pamela Yvonne Tillis Date of birth : July 24, 1957

: July 24, 1957 Age: 66 years (in 2024)

66 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Plant City, Florida, USA

Tillis is the daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis. She began her music career in the 1980s. Her most famous songs include Maybe It Was Memphis, Shake the Sugar Tree, Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life), and Don't Tell Me What to Do.

35. Suzy Bogguss

Singer Suzy Bogguss posing before The Drop: Suzy Bogguss at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Mark Sullivan

Full name: Susan Kay Bogguss

Susan Kay Bogguss Date of birth : December 30, 1956

: December 30, 1956 Age: 67 years (in 2024)

67 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Aledo, Illinois, USA

Bogguss' music often explores love, heartache, and self-discovery themes, resonating with audiences nationwide. Her famous songs include Drive South, Aces, Hey Cinderella, and Letting Go.

36. Terri Clark

Terri Clark at the 2015 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala at Barnstable Brown House in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Robin Marchant

Full name: Terri Lynn Sauson,

Terri Lynn Sauson, Date of birth : August 5, 1968

: August 5, 1968 Age : 55 years (in 2024)

: 55 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Montreal, Canada

Terri Clark is a Canadian country music singer and songwriter, and her most famous songs include Better Things to Do, Poor, Poor Pitiful Me, Girls Lie Too, and I Just Wanna Be Mad. Clark has ventured into acting and hosting radio shows, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

37. Ashley Monroe

Musician Ashley Monroe at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Rick Diamond

Full name: Ashley Lauren Monroe

Ashley Lauren Monroe Date of birth : September 10, 1986

: September 10, 1986 Age : 37 years (in 2024)

: 37 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Knoxville, Tennessee, USA

Monroe gained prominence in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and her most famous songs include The Blade, Weed Instead of Roses, Like a Rose, and Hands-on You. Monroe is also a member of the country music group Pistol Annies, alongside Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley.

38. Jana Kramer

Actress Jana Kramer at the Red Carpet Radio presented by Westwood One Radio during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at Arlington Convention Center's Grand Hall. Photo by Mike Windle

Full name : Jana Rae Kramer

: Jana Rae Kramer Date of birth : December 2, 1983

: December 2, 1983 Age : 40 years (in 2024)

: 40 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA

Kramer gained prominence in the entertainment industry as an actress in the early 2000s. She later pursued a career in country music. Her famous songs include Why Ya Wanna, I Got the Boy, Whiskey, and Circles.

39. Jessica Andrews

Singer Jessica Andrews at the 42nd Annual CMA Awards at the Sommet Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jemal Countess

Full name : Jessica Danielle Andrews Chagnon

: Jessica Danielle Andrews Chagnon Date of birth : December 29, 1983

: December 29, 1983 Age : 40 years (in 2024)

: 40 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Wynne, Arkansas, USA

Andrews is an American country music singer and songwriter. Her most famous songs include Who I Am, Unbreakable Heart, There's More to Me Than You and Helplessly, Hopelessly.

40. Jo Dee Messina

Singer Jo Dee Messina at the 30th Annual American Music Awards (AMA) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Robert Mora

Full name : Jo Dee Marie Messina

: Jo Dee Marie Messina Date of birth : August 25, 1970

: August 25, 1970 Age: 53 years (in 2024)

53 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Framingham, Massachusetts, USA

Messina is an American country music singer and songwriter who gained prominence in the 1990s and 2000s with her powerful voice and energetic performances. Her famous songs include Bye Bye, I'm Alright, Stand Beside Me, and Bring On the Rain (featuring Tim McGraw).

41. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Full name : Taylor Alison Swift

: Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth: December 13, 1989

December 13, 1989 Age : 34 years (in 2024)

: 34 years (in 2024) Birthplace: West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA

Swift gained widespread fame in the mid-2000s, and her most famous songs include Love Story, You Belong with Me, Shake It Off, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and Lover. Swift has also ventured into acting, appearing in movies such as Valentine's Day (2010) and The Giver (2014).

42. Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson at the BMI Country Awards held at BMI Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Tammie Arroyo

Full name : Lainey Denay Wilson

: Lainey Denay Wilson Date of birth : May 19, 1992

: May 19, 1992 Age : 31 years (in 2024)

: 31 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Baskin, Louisiana, USA

Lainey Wilson has released several singles and EPs, showcasing her talent as a rising star in the genre. Some of her popular songs include Things a Man Oughta Know, Dirty Looks, and WWDD.

43. Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce at A Celebration of Women In The Mix held at Grammy House in Los Angeles, California. Photo by River Callaway

Full name: Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce Date of birth: April 24, 1990

April 24, 1990 Age : 33 years (in 2024)

: 33 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Taylor Mill, Kentucky, USA

Carly Pearce is an American country music singer and songwriter, and her popular songs include Every Little Thing, Hide the Wine, I Hope You're Happy Now (featuring Lee Brice), and Next Girl. She is known for her expressive performances, relatable lyrics, and ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level.

44. Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name : Ashley Dyan McBryde

: Ashley Dyan McBryde Date of birth : July 29, 1983

: July 29, 1983 Age: 40 years (in 2024)

40 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Waldron, Arkansas, USA

Ashley McBryde's journey in the country music industry has been marked by her undeniable talent and authentic approach to songwriting. Some of her popular songs include A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega, Girl Goin' Nowhere, One Night Standards, and Martha Divine.

45. Anne Murray

Renowned Canadian singer Anne Murray at an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Jana Chytilova

Full name : Morna Anne Murray

: Morna Anne Murray Date of birth : June 20, 1945

: June 20, 1945 Age : 78 years (in 2024)

: 78 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Springhill, Canada

Anne Murray's breakthrough single, Snowbird, catapulted her to fame in the early 1970s, becoming an instant classic and gaining widespread recognition. Her famous songs include You Needed Me, Danny's Song, and Could I Have This Dance.

46. Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt at AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards

Full name: Linda Maria Ronstadt

Linda Maria Ronstadt Date of birth: July 15, 1946

July 15, 1946 Age : 77 years (in 2024)

: 77 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Tucson, Arizona, USA

Ronstadt rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s as one of the most successful female artists of her time. She achieved chart-topping success with hits such as You're No Good, Blue Bayou, When Will I Be Loved, and Don't Know Much (a duet with Aaron Neville).

47. Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin

Full name : Gabby Bernadette Barrett

: Gabby Bernadette Barrett Date of birth : March 5, 2000

: March 5, 2000 Age : 23 years (in 2024)

: 23 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Munhall, Pennsylvania, USA

Barrett gained national attention as a finalist on the sixteenth season of American Idol in 2018, where she showcased her powerful voice and impressive vocal range. Her other popular songs include The Good Ones, Footprints on the Moon, and I Hope.

48. Maren Morris

Maren Morris at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre

Full name : Maren Larae Morris

: Maren Larae Morris Date of birth : April 10, 1990

: April 10, 1990 Age: 33 years (in 2024)

33 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Arlington, Texas, USA

Morris's rise to prominence in the music industry is a testament to her undeniable talent and unwavering dedication to her craft. Her famous songs include My Church, The Bones, Girl, and Rich.

49. Bonnie Tyler

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler before the unveiling of wax figures of the Swedish pop group ABBA members at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Anita Bugge

Full name : Gaynor Sullivan

: Gaynor Sullivan Date of birth : June 8, 1951

: June 8, 1951 Age : 72 years (in 2024)

: 72 years (in 2024) Birthplace: Skewen, United Kingdom

Tyler's journey to stardom began with her breakthrough single Lost in France in 1976, followed by the chart-topping success of It's a Heartache. However, her iconic ballad Total Eclipse of the Heart, released in 1983, catapulted her to international superstardom.

50. Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Full name: Cassadee Blake Pope

Cassadee Blake Pope Date of birth: August 28, 1989

August 28, 1989 Age: 34 years (in 2024)

34 years (in 2024) Birthplace: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA

Pope rose to prominence in 2012 as the winner of the third season of the reality TV singing competition The Voice. Her other popular songs include Think of You (a duet with Chris Young), Summer (featuring Florida Georgia Line), and Take You Home.

Who is the number-one-selling country female artist of all time?

The number-one-selling country female artist of all time is Shania Twain. Twain's iconic career includes multiple hit albums and singles, and her breakthrough album Come On Over is one of the best-selling albums of all time by a female artist.

Who is the queen of country music?

Some of the most commonly referred to queens of country music include iconic figures such as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Reba McEntire. Each of these artists has profoundly impacted country music and has earned widespread acclaim for their talent, influence, and longevity in the industry.

What female country singer has the most top 10 hits?

Dolly Parton holds the record for the top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart among female country singers. Throughout her illustrious career, Dolly Parton has achieved numerous chart successes with iconic songs such as Jolene, 9 to 5, Here You Come Again, and many others.

Who is the top female country singer?

Several female country singers are widely regarded as among the top in the genre, including icons such as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Patsy Cline, and Shania Twain. Each of these artists has significantly contributed to country music.

Female country singers have played a vital role in shaping the landscape of country music. From the pioneers of the past to the trailblazers of today, their talent, resilience, and passion have left an indelible mark on the genre. As we celebrate their achievements, let us continue supporting and uplifting female voices in country music.

