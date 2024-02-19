Global site navigation

Top 50 female country singers of all time: From Dolly to Taylor
Top Lists

Top 50 female country singers of all time: From Dolly to Taylor

by  Bennett Yates

Country music has been shaped by remarkable talent, and female singers have played a pivotal role in its evolution. From early pioneers to contemporary icons, these women have dominated the charts and left an indelible mark on the genre. Let us explore the journey of 50 female country singers who have significantly contributed to the music world.

Top female country singers
Each of these artists has profoundly impacted country music and has earned widespread acclaim for their talent, influence, and longevity in the industry. Photo: @NBC (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

In the rich tapestry of country music, female singers have left an indelible mark, shaping the genre with their passionate vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and compelling storytelling. From trailblazers who paved the way to contemporary chart-toppers, country music boasts an array of remarkable women.

Top 50 female country singers of all time

Who are the top country artists? This list represents a mix of legendary figures, current country singers, and influential artists who have made significant contributions to the country music genre.

We used data from music charts Billboard Hot 100, Entoin, and Rolling Stone to determine music sales, streaming numbers, and radio airplay. These rankings helped showcase the top women country singers of all time.

Read also

Who is Ghostface Killah's wife? The truth about his relationship with Sophia Diggs

Name
1.Dolly Parton
2.Loretta Lynn
3.Reba McEntire
4.Patsy Cline
5. Shania Twain
6.Carrie Underwood
7.Miranda Lambert
8.Kelsea Ballerini
9.Connie Smith
10.Lee Ann Womack
11.Dottie West
12.Gretchen Wilson
13.Danielle Bradberry
14.Kacey Musgraves
15.LeAnn Rimes
16.Wynonna Judd
17.Rosanne Cash
18.Alison Krauss
19.Tanya Tucker

1. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton at the Chinese Theater
Dolly Parton at the premiere of Netflix's "Dumplin'" at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton
  • Date of birth: January 19, 1946
  • Age: 78 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States

Dolly Parton is an iconic American singer, songwriter, actress, author, and businesswoman. Her famous songs include Jolene, 9 to 5, I Will Always Love You, and Coat of Many Colors.

2. Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline relaxed at home
Despite her untimely death, her music continues to be celebrated and cherished by fans around the world, cementing her legacy as a country music icon. Photo by GAB Archive
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Patsy Cline
  • Date of birth: September 8, 1932
  • Died: March 5, 1963 (age 30 years)
  • Birthplace: Winchester, Virginia, United States

Read also

Top 25 greatest male country singers of all time ranked

Patsy Cline rose to prominence in the late 1950s and early 1960s with hits such as Walkin' After Midnight, I Fall to Pieces, and Crazy. Tragically, her life was cut short at the age of 30 in a plane crash on March 5, 1963, near Camden, Tennessee.

3. Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn performs onstage
Singer Loretta Lynn performing onstage at Stubbs in Austin, Texas. Photo by Scott Dudelson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Loretta Lynn
  • Date of birth: April 14, 1932
  • Died: October 4, 2022 (age 90 years)
  • Birthplace: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States

Loretta Lynn is an iconic American country music singer, songwriter, and author. She released a string of hit songs, including Coal Miner's Daughter, You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man), and Fist City.

4. Tammy Wynette

Tammy Wynette at home
Tammy Wynette was known for her tumultuous personal life, including her marriage to fellow country singer George Jones. Photo by Michael Putland
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tammy Wynette
  • Date of birth: May 5, 1942
  • Died: April 6, 1998 (age 55 years)
  • Birthplace: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, USA

Read also

7 Facts about Francois Lensley, the actor from Binnelanders

Wynette recorded numerous chart-topping singles, including Stand by Your Man, D-I-V-O-R-C-E, and Golden Ring. She earned the nickname The First Lady of Country Music for her contributions to the genre and enduring influence on subsequent generations of artists.

5. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire at The Golden Theater
Reba McEntire posing backstage at the new play "The Shark is Broken" on Broadway at The Golden Theater in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Reba Nell McEntire
  • Date of birth: March 28, 1955
  • Age: 68 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: McAlester, Oklahoma, USA

McEntire is one of the most successful and influential artists in country music history, known for her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and diverse talents. Her most famous songs include Fancy, The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia, Does He Love You (a duet with Linda Davis), and Consider Me Gone.

6. Shania Twain

Shania Twain at Barker Hangar
Shania Twain at the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain OC
  • Date of birth: August 28, 1965
  • Age: 58 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Windsor, Canada

Read also

27 famous Mexican singers and artists you need to hear about

Shania Twain rose to fame in the 1990s with her breakthrough album The Woman in Me, which featured hit singles such as Any Man of Mine, I'm Outta Here!, and Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? Her follow-up album, Come On Over, became the best-selling studio album of all time by a female artist.

7. Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood at Barker Hangar
Carrie Underwood at the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carrie Marie Underwood
  • Date of birth: March 10, 1983
  • Age: 40 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Muskogee, Oklahoma

Underwood rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of the reality television competition American Idol in 2005, catapulting her to stardom. Some of her biggest hits include Before He Cheats, Jesus, Take the Wheel, Blown Away, and Cry Pretty.

8. Faith Hill

Read also

Top 25 Christian rappers of all time ranked: Comprehensive list

Faith Hill at Frederick P. Rose Hall
Country musician Faith Hill at the 2015 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo by Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Audrey Faith McGraw
  • Date of birth: September 21, 1967
  • Age: 56 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA

Hill rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like This Kiss, Breathe, The Way You Love Me, and There You'll Be.

9. Kitty Wells

Kitty Wells poses for a portrait
Kitty broke down barriers for women in the genre, paving the way for future generations of female artists. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ellen Muriel Deason
  • Date of birth: August 30, 1919
  • Died: July 16, 2012 (age 92 years)
  • Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Wells gained fame in the early 1950s with her breakthrough hit single It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.

10. Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert at the Ryman Auditorium
Singer & songwriter Miranda Lambert at the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Miranda Leigh Lambert
  • Date of birth: November 10, 1983
  • Age: 40 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Longview, Texas, USA

Lambert rose to fame as a finalist in the Nashville Star television competition in 2003 and has become one of the leading artists in contemporary country music. Her most famous songs include The House That Built Me, Gunpowder & Lead, Mama's Broken Heart, and Somethin' Bad (a duet with Carrie Underwood).

Read also

Age, career, net worth and profiles of Marieangela King, Elijah Blue Allman's wife

11. Martina McBride

Martina McBride at Murphy Center
Martina McBride at The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert hosted by CMT at Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Martina Mariea McBride
  • Date of birth: July 29, 1966
  • Age: 57 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Sharon, Kansas, USA

McBride rose to fame in the 1990s, and some of her famous songs include Independence Day, A Broken Wing, Concrete Angel, and Blessed. She has also ventured into acting, appearing in television shows such as Runaway Bride (1999), Where the Heart Is (2000) and Four Christmases (2008).

12. Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris at Madison Square Garden
Recording artist Emmylou Harris at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Emmylou Harris
  • Date of birth: April 2, 1947
  • Age: 76 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Harris is an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for her most famous songs, including Boulder to Birmingham, Two More Bottles of Wine, Born to Run (a duet with Bruce Springsteen), and Orphan Girl. She is also known for collaborating with artists like Gram Parsons, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Mark Knopfler.

Read also

Everything known about Branson Bailey, Chlöe and Halle Bailey's brother

13. Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker at BMI Offices
Tanya Tucker during 54th Annual BMI Country Awards - Show at BMI Offices in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Photo by Rick Diamond
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Tanya Denise Tucker
  • Date of birth: October 10, 1958
  • Age: 65 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Seminole, Texas, USA

Tucker rose to fame in the 1970s with her breakout hit Delta Dawn and quickly became one of the most popular and acclaimed artists in country music. Her other famous songs include Two Sparrows in a Hurricane, What's Your Mama's Name, Strong Enough to Bend, and Texas (When I Die).

14. June Carter Cash

June Carter at home
June Carter Cash during the set of CMT INSIDE FAME. Photo by R. Diamond
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Valerie June Carter Cash
  • Date of birth: June 23, 1929
  • Died: May 15, 2003 (age 73 years)
  • Birthplace: Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Nashville

Carter recorded duets with her husband, Johnny Cash, including the iconic song Jackson, which won a Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1968. Cash was also an accomplished actress, appearing in films like The Apostle and The Last Days of Frank and Jesse James.

Read also

Who is Nia Pearl? Biography, age, real name, boyfriend, songs, profiles, net worth

15. Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood at SiriusXM Studios
Singer Trisha Yearwood at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Patricia Lynn Yearwood
  • Date of birth: September 19, 1964
  • Age: 59 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Monticello, Georgia, USA

Yearwood rose to fame in the early 1990s, and Some of her most famous songs include She's in Love with the Boy, Walkaway Joe, How Do I Live, and Believe Me Baby (I Lied).

16. Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss at What Stage
Alison Krauss during Bonnaroo 2005 - Day 1 - Alison Krauss and Union Station at What Stage in Manchester, Tennessee, United States. Photo by Jeff Kravitz
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Alison Maria Krauss
  • Date of birth: July 23, 1971
  • Age: 52 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Decatur, Illinois, USA

Krauss is the lead vocalist and fiddle player for the band Alison Krauss and Union Station. Some of her most famous and beloved songs include: Down to the River to Pray, Baby, Now That I've Found You, Whiskey Lullaby (with Brad Paisley), The Lucky One, Ghost in This House, You Will Be My Ain True Love (with Sting), and I'll Fly Away, Every Time You Say Goodbye.

Read also

Who is Toie Roberts, Rick Ross' daughter? Everything to know

17. Barbara Mandrell

Barbara Mandrell at Shrine Auditorium
Barbara Mandrell during the 11th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo by Ron Galella
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Barbara Ann Mandrell
  • Date of birth: December 25, 1948
  • Age: 75 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Houston, Texas, USA

Mandrell rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with the songs Sleeping Single in a Double Bed, I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool, Years, and Crackers. She also starred in the popular television series Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters, which aired from 1980 to 1982.

18. Sara Evans

Sara Evans at Music Choice
Singer Sara Evans at Music Choice in New York City. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sara Lynn Evans
  • Date of birth: February 5, 1971
  • Age: 53 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Boonville, Missouri, USA

Evans rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Her most famous songs include Born to Fly, Suds in the Bucket, A Little Bit Stronger, and No Place That Far.

Read also

Top 20+ most talented fat rappers: Here are the powerhouses of Hip-Hop

19. Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash during Montblanc de la Culture Awards
Rosanne Cash during 6th Annual Tribeca Film Festival - Montblanc de la Culture Awards - Arrivals at Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City. Photo by Thomas Concordia
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rosanne Cash
  • Date of birth: May 24, 1955
  • Age: 68 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Cash is known for her distinctive voice and poignant lyrics. Her most famous songs include Seven Year Ache, I Don't Know Why You Don't Want Me, Tennessee Flat Top Box, and The Way We Make a Broken Heart.

20. Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle posing for a photo
Crystal Gayle is known for her distinctive voice, captivating stage presence and enduring appeal. Photo by Lawrence Lucier
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Crystal Gayle
  • Date of birth: January 9, 1951
  • Age: 73 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Paintsville, Kentucky, USA

Gayle is best known for her smooth, velvety voice, and her most famous songs include Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue, Talking in Your Sleep, Half the Way, and When I Dream. She has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavours, including her work with charitable organizations.

21. Wynonna Judd

Read also

Top 15 most handsome men in the world in 2023? (photos)

Wynonna Judd at Bridgestone Arena
Wynonna Judd at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Wynonna Ellen Judd
  • Date of birth: May 30, 1964
  • Age: 59 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Ashland, Kentucky, USA

Judd rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s as one half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, alongside her mother, Naomi Judd. Their famous songs include Mama He's Crazy, Why Not Me, Love Can Build a Bridge, and Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days).

22. LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes at Hollywood Today Live Studio
LeAnn Rimes at Hollywood Today Live Studio in Hollywood, California. Photo by JB Lacroix
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Margaret LeAnn Rimes Cibrian
  • Date of birth: August 28, 1982
  • Age: 41 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Jackson, Mississippi, USA

At 13, LeAnn Rimes became a breakout star with her rendition of the song Blue, which earned her widespread acclaim and launched her career. Some of Rimes' most famous songs include How Do I Live, Can't Fight the Moonlight, One Way Ticket (Because I Can), and I Need You.

Read also

Top 50 Black actresses under 30 with a bright future that you need to know about

23. Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves at Crypto.com Arena
Kacey Musgraves posing in the press room during the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena. Photo by Frazer Harrison
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kacey Lee Musgraves
  • Date of birth: August 21, 1988
  • Age: 35 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Golden, Texas, USA

Musgraves gained prominence in the country music scene in the early 2010s, and her most famous songs include Merry Go 'Round, Follow Your Arrow, Space Cowboy, and Rainbow.

24. Danielle Bradberry

Danielle Bradbery at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Danielle Bradbery at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Davis
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Danielle Simone Bradbery
  • Date of birth: July 23, 1996
  • Age: 27 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: League City, Texas, USA

Bradbery is an American country music singer-songwriter who gained fame as the winner of the fourth season of the reality TV singing competition The Voice.

25. Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland)

Jennifer Nettles at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Jennifer Nettles of musical duo Sugarland at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jeff Kravitz
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jennifer Odessa Nettles
  • Date of birth: September 12, 1974
  • Age: 49 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Douglas, Georgia, USA

As part of Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles succeeded with her musical partner, Kristian Bush, releasing numerous hit songs and albums. Some of Sugarland's most famous songs include Stay, All I Want to Do, Stuck Like Glue, and Baby Girl.

Read also

Frances Glandney's biography and life: Smokey Robinson's wife

26. Gretchen Wilson

Gretchen Wilson at City Cosmetics Green Room
Gretchen Wilson during City Face, Grammy's Official Talent Lounge at City Cosmetics Green Room - Day One at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo by Jesse Grant
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gretchen Frances Wilson
  • Date of birth: June 26, 1973
  • Age: 50 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Pocahontas, Illinois, USA

Wilson gained fame in the early 2000s with her debut single, Redneck Woman, which became a massive hit and catapulted her to stardom. Her other popular songs include Here for the Party, When I Think About Cheatin', Homewrecker, and All Jacked Up.

27. Dottie West

Dottie West poses for a portrait
West was known for her distinctive voice, vibrant personality, and contributions to the country music genre. Photo by Harry Langdon
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dottie West
  • Date of birth: October 11, 1932
  • Died: September 4, 1991 (aged 58 years)
  • Birthplace: Tennessee, USA

West was known for her distinctive voice, vibrant personality, and contributions to the country music genre. She scored multiple hits on the country music charts, including Here Comes My Baby, Country Sunshine, and A Lesson in Leavin.

28. Lee Ann Womack

Lee Ann Womack at Shrine Auditorium
Lee Ann Womack during 33rd Annual American Music Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo by Jon Kopaloff
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lee Ann Womack Liddell
  • Date of birth: August 19, 1966
  • Age: 57 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Jacksonville, Texas, USA

Read also

Sasha Pieterse biography: Age, husband, health condition, books, movies, and net worth

Womack rose to fame in the late 1990s with her traditional country sound, passionate vocals, and poignant songwriting. Her famous songs include I Hope You Dance, The Fool, I May Hate Myself in the Morning, and A Little Past Little Rock.

29. Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan at Gracie Mansion
Lorrie Morgan during Country Takes New York City - Gracie Mansion Reception in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by David Pomponio
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Loretta Lynn Morgan
  • Date of birth: June 27, 1959
  • Age: 64 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Morgan rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s with her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and string of hit songs. Her famous songs include Five Minutes, What Part of No, Watch Me, and Something in Red.

30. Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless at the ESPNZone
Patty Loveless at the DRIVE4COPD Drivers Meeting at the ESPNZone in New York City. Photo by Marc Stamas
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Patty Loveless
  • Date of birth: January 4, 1957
  • Age: 67 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Pikeville, Kentucky, USA

Loveless is an American country music singer and songwriter, and her most famous songs include Blame It on Your Heart, You Don't Even Know Who I Am, Here I Am, and How Can I Help You Say Goodbye. Her music often explores love, heartache, and resilience, resonating with nationwide audiences.

Read also

Top 30 most curvy celebrities in the world: Who has the best curves?

31. Connie Smith

Connie Britton at Citizen Smith
Connie Britton during FOX Television 2006 TCA Winter Party at Citizen Smith in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo by Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Connie Smith
  • Date of birth: August 14, 1941
  • Age: 82 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Elkhart, Indiana, USA

Smith's music often explores love, heartache, and resilience, resonating with nationwide audiences. Her most famous songs include Once a Day, Ain't Had No Lovin', The Hurtin's All Over, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

32. Mary Chapin Carpenter

Mary Chapin Carpenter performs at City Winery
Mary Chapin Carpenter performing at City Winery in New York City. Photo by Al Pereira
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mary Chapin Carpenter
  • Date of birth: February 21, 1958
  • Age: 65 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Princeton, New Jersey, USA

Carpenter rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s with critically acclaimed albums and hit songs. Her most famous songs include Passionate Kisses, He Thinks He'll Keep Her, Shut Up and Kiss Me, and Down at the Twist and Shout.

33. Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini at The Forum
Singer Kelsea Ballerini at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kelsea Nicole Ballerini
  • Date of birth: September 12, 1993
  • Age: 30 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Mascot, Tennessee, USA

Ballerini gained prominence in the country music scene in the mid-2010s with her debut album, The First Time (2015), and its hit singles. Her most famous songs include Love Me Like You Mean It, Dibs, Peter Pan, and Miss Me More.

34. Pam Tillis

Pam Tillis performs onstage
Singer Pam Tillis performing onstage in Bakersfield, California. Photo by Scott Dudelson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Pamela Yvonne Tillis
  • Date of birth: July 24, 1957
  • Age: 66 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Plant City, Florida, USA

Tillis is the daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis. She began her music career in the 1980s. Her most famous songs include Maybe It Was Memphis, Shake the Sugar Tree, Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life), and Don't Tell Me What to Do.

35. Suzy Bogguss

Suzy Bogguss at The Grammy Museum
Singer Suzy Bogguss posing before The Drop: Suzy Bogguss at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Mark Sullivan
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Susan Kay Bogguss
  • Date of birth: December 30, 1956
  • Age: 67 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Aledo, Illinois, USA

Bogguss' music often explores love, heartache, and self-discovery themes, resonating with audiences nationwide. Her famous songs include Drive South, Aces, Hey Cinderella, and Letting Go.

36. Terri Clark

Terri Clark at Barnstable Brown House
Terri Clark at the 2015 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala at Barnstable Brown House in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Robin Marchant
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Terri Lynn Sauson,
  • Date of birth: August 5, 1968
  • Age: 55 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Montreal, Canada

Terri Clark is a Canadian country music singer and songwriter, and her most famous songs include Better Things to Do, Poor, Poor Pitiful Me, Girls Lie Too, and I Just Wanna Be Mad. Clark has ventured into acting and hosting radio shows, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.

37. Ashley Monroe

Musician Ashley Monroe at the MGM Grand Garden Arena
Musician Ashley Monroe at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Rick Diamond
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ashley Lauren Monroe
  • Date of birth: September 10, 1986
  • Age: 37 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Knoxville, Tennessee, USA

Monroe gained prominence in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and her most famous songs include The Blade, Weed Instead of Roses, Like a Rose, and Hands-on You. Monroe is also a member of the country music group Pistol Annies, alongside Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley.

38. Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer speaks at the Red Carpet Radio
Actress Jana Kramer at the Red Carpet Radio presented by Westwood One Radio during the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at Arlington Convention Center's Grand Hall. Photo by Mike Windle
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jana Rae Kramer
  • Date of birth: December 2, 1983
  • Age: 40 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA

Kramer gained prominence in the entertainment industry as an actress in the early 2000s. She later pursued a career in country music. Her famous songs include Why Ya Wanna, I Got the Boy, Whiskey, and Circles.

39. Jessica Andrews

Jessica Andrews at the Sommet Center
Singer Jessica Andrews at the 42nd Annual CMA Awards at the Sommet Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jemal Countess
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jessica Danielle Andrews Chagnon
  • Date of birth: December 29, 1983
  • Age: 40 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Wynne, Arkansas, USA

Andrews is an American country music singer and songwriter. Her most famous songs include Who I Am, Unbreakable Heart, There's More to Me Than You and Helplessly, Hopelessly.

40. Jo Dee Messina

Jo Dee Messina at the Shrine Auditorium
Singer Jo Dee Messina at the 30th Annual American Music Awards (AMA) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Robert Mora
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jo Dee Marie Messina
  • Date of birth: August 25, 1970
  • Age: 53 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Framingham, Massachusetts, USA

Messina is an American country music singer and songwriter who gained prominence in the 1990s and 2000s with her powerful voice and energetic performances. Her famous songs include Bye Bye, I'm Alright, Stand Beside Me, and Bring On the Rain (featuring Tim McGraw).

41. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Taylor Swift at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
  • Date of birth: December 13, 1989
  • Age: 34 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA

Swift gained widespread fame in the mid-2000s, and her most famous songs include Love Story, You Belong with Me, Shake It Off, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and Lover. Swift has also ventured into acting, appearing in movies such as Valentine's Day (2010) and The Giver (2014).

42. Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson at the BMI Country Awards
Lainey Wilson at the BMI Country Awards held at BMI Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Tammie Arroyo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Lainey Denay Wilson
  • Date of birth: May 19, 1992
  • Age: 31 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Baskin, Louisiana, USA

Lainey Wilson has released several singles and EPs, showcasing her talent as a rising star in the genre. Some of her popular songs include Things a Man Oughta Know, Dirty Looks, and WWDD.

43. Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce at A Celebration of Women In The Mix
Carly Pearce at A Celebration of Women In The Mix held at Grammy House in Los Angeles, California. Photo by River Callaway
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carly Pearce
  • Date of birth: April 24, 1990
  • Age: 33 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Taylor Mill, Kentucky, USA

Carly Pearce is an American country music singer and songwriter, and her popular songs include Every Little Thing, Hide the Wine, I Hope You're Happy Now (featuring Lee Brice), and Next Girl. She is known for her expressive performances, relatable lyrics, and ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level.

44. Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Ashley McBryde at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ashley Dyan McBryde
  • Date of birth: July 29, 1983
  • Age: 40 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Waldron, Arkansas, USA

Ashley McBryde's journey in the country music industry has been marked by her undeniable talent and authentic approach to songwriting. Some of her popular songs include A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega, Girl Goin' Nowhere, One Night Standards, and Martha Divine.

45. Anne Murray

Anne Murray at an NHL game
Renowned Canadian singer Anne Murray at an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and the Winnipeg Jets at Scotiabank Place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Jana Chytilova
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Morna Anne Murray
  • Date of birth: June 20, 1945
  • Age: 78 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Springhill, Canada

Anne Murray's breakthrough single, Snowbird, catapulted her to fame in the early 1970s, becoming an instant classic and gaining widespread recognition. Her famous songs include You Needed Me, Danny's Song, and Could I Have This Dance.

46. Linda Ronstadt

Linda Ronstadt at 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards
Linda Ronstadt at AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Linda Maria Ronstadt
  • Date of birth: July 15, 1946
  • Age: 77 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Tucson, Arizona, USA

Ronstadt rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s as one of the most successful female artists of her time. She achieved chart-topping success with hits such as You're No Good, Blue Bayou, When Will I Be Loved, and Don't Know Much (a duet with Aaron Neville).

47. Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett at the 2022 CMT Music Awards
Gabby Barrett at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gabby Bernadette Barrett
  • Date of birth: March 5, 2000
  • Age: 23 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Munhall, Pennsylvania, USA

Barrett gained national attention as a finalist on the sixteenth season of American Idol in 2018, where she showcased her powerful voice and impressive vocal range. Her other popular songs include The Good Ones, Footprints on the Moon, and I Hope.

48. Maren Morris

Maren Morris at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Maren Morris at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Maren Larae Morris
  • Date of birth: April 10, 1990
  • Age: 33 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Arlington, Texas, USA

Morris's rise to prominence in the music industry is a testament to her undeniable talent and unwavering dedication to her craft. Her famous songs include My Church, The Bones, Girl, and Rich.

49. Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler poses for the press
Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler before the unveiling of wax figures of the Swedish pop group ABBA members at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Anita Bugge
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gaynor Sullivan
  • Date of birth: June 8, 1951
  • Age: 72 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: Skewen, United Kingdom

Tyler's journey to stardom began with her breakthrough single Lost in France in 1976, followed by the chart-topping success of It's a Heartache. However, her iconic ballad Total Eclipse of the Heart, released in 1983, catapulted her to international superstardom.

50. Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope at the 2018 CMT Music Awards
Cassadee Pope at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jeff Kravitz
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Cassadee Blake Pope
  • Date of birth: August 28, 1989
  • Age: 34 years (in 2024)
  • Birthplace: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA

Pope rose to prominence in 2012 as the winner of the third season of the reality TV singing competition The Voice. Her other popular songs include Think of You (a duet with Chris Young), Summer (featuring Florida Georgia Line), and Take You Home.

Who is the number-one-selling country female artist of all time?

The number-one-selling country female artist of all time is Shania Twain. Twain's iconic career includes multiple hit albums and singles, and her breakthrough album Come On Over is one of the best-selling albums of all time by a female artist.

Who is the queen of country music?

Some of the most commonly referred to queens of country music include iconic figures such as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Reba McEntire. Each of these artists has profoundly impacted country music and has earned widespread acclaim for their talent, influence, and longevity in the industry.

Top female country singers of all time
Country music has been shaped by remarkable talent, and female singers have played a pivotal role in its evolution. Photo: @NBC (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

What female country singer has the most top 10 hits?

Dolly Parton holds the record for the top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart among female country singers. Throughout her illustrious career, Dolly Parton has achieved numerous chart successes with iconic songs such as Jolene, 9 to 5, Here You Come Again, and many others.

Who is the top female country singer?

Several female country singers are widely regarded as among the top in the genre, including icons such as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Patsy Cline, and Shania Twain. Each of these artists has significantly contributed to country music.

Female country singers have played a vital role in shaping the landscape of country music. From the pioneers of the past to the trailblazers of today, their talent, resilience, and passion have left an indelible mark on the genre. As we celebrate their achievements, let us continue supporting and uplifting female voices in country music.

READ ALSO: 30 most famous South African musicians as of 2024: top greatest artists

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about famous South African musicians who have contributed to the country's vibrant music landscape. The South African music industry has grown tremendously in the last decade thanks to a blend of seasoned and upcoming artists who continue to release great music. Find out South Africa's top artists.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel