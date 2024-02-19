Top 50 female country singers of all time: From Dolly to Taylor
Country music has been shaped by remarkable talent, and female singers have played a pivotal role in its evolution. From early pioneers to contemporary icons, these women have dominated the charts and left an indelible mark on the genre. Let us explore the journey of 50 female country singers who have significantly contributed to the music world.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 50 female country singers of all time
- 1. Dolly Parton
- 2. Patsy Cline
- 3. Loretta Lynn
- 4. Tammy Wynette
- 5. Reba McEntire
- 6. Shania Twain
- 7. Carrie Underwood
- 8. Faith Hill
- 9. Kitty Wells
- 10. Miranda Lambert
- 11. Martina McBride
- 12. Emmylou Harris
- 13. Tanya Tucker
- 14. June Carter Cash
- 15. Trisha Yearwood
- 16. Alison Krauss
- 17. Barbara Mandrell
- 18. Sara Evans
- 19. Rosanne Cash
- 20. Crystal Gayle
- 21. Wynonna Judd
- 22. LeAnn Rimes
- 23. Kacey Musgraves
- 24. Danielle Bradberry
- 25. Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland)
- 26. Gretchen Wilson
- 27. Dottie West
- 28. Lee Ann Womack
- 29. Lorrie Morgan
- 30. Patty Loveless
- 31. Connie Smith
- 32. Mary Chapin Carpenter
- 33. Kelsea Ballerini
- 34. Pam Tillis
- 35. Suzy Bogguss
- 36. Terri Clark
- 37. Ashley Monroe
- 38. Jana Kramer
- 39. Jessica Andrews
- 40. Jo Dee Messina
- 41. Taylor Swift
- 42. Lainey Wilson
- 43. Carly Pearce
- 44. Ashley McBryde
- 45. Anne Murray
- 46. Linda Ronstadt
- 47. Gabby Barrett
- 48. Maren Morris
- 49. Bonnie Tyler
- 50. Cassadee Pope
- Who is the number-one-selling country female artist of all time?
- Who is the queen of country music?
- What female country singer has the most top 10 hits?
In the rich tapestry of country music, female singers have left an indelible mark, shaping the genre with their passionate vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and compelling storytelling. From trailblazers who paved the way to contemporary chart-toppers, country music boasts an array of remarkable women.
Top 50 female country singers of all time
Who are the top country artists? This list represents a mix of legendary figures, current country singers, and influential artists who have made significant contributions to the country music genre.
We used data from music charts Billboard Hot 100, Entoin, and Rolling Stone to determine music sales, streaming numbers, and radio airplay. These rankings helped showcase the top women country singers of all time.
|Name
|1.
|Dolly Parton
|2.
|Loretta Lynn
|3.
|Reba McEntire
|4.
|Patsy Cline
|5.
|Shania Twain
|6.
|Carrie Underwood
|7.
|Miranda Lambert
|8.
|Kelsea Ballerini
|9.
|Connie Smith
|10.
|Lee Ann Womack
|11.
|Dottie West
|12.
|Gretchen Wilson
|13.
|Danielle Bradberry
|14.
|Kacey Musgraves
|15.
|LeAnn Rimes
|16.
|Wynonna Judd
|17.
|Rosanne Cash
|18.
|Alison Krauss
|19.
|Tanya Tucker
1. Dolly Parton
- Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton
- Date of birth: January 19, 1946
- Age: 78 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States
Dolly Parton is an iconic American singer, songwriter, actress, author, and businesswoman. Her famous songs include Jolene, 9 to 5, I Will Always Love You, and Coat of Many Colors.
2. Patsy Cline
- Full name: Patsy Cline
- Date of birth: September 8, 1932
- Died: March 5, 1963 (age 30 years)
- Birthplace: Winchester, Virginia, United States
Patsy Cline rose to prominence in the late 1950s and early 1960s with hits such as Walkin' After Midnight, I Fall to Pieces, and Crazy. Tragically, her life was cut short at the age of 30 in a plane crash on March 5, 1963, near Camden, Tennessee.
3. Loretta Lynn
- Full name: Loretta Lynn
- Date of birth: April 14, 1932
- Died: October 4, 2022 (age 90 years)
- Birthplace: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, United States
Loretta Lynn is an iconic American country music singer, songwriter, and author. She released a string of hit songs, including Coal Miner's Daughter, You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man), and Fist City.
4. Tammy Wynette
- Full name: Tammy Wynette
- Date of birth: May 5, 1942
- Died: April 6, 1998 (age 55 years)
- Birthplace: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, USA
Wynette recorded numerous chart-topping singles, including Stand by Your Man, D-I-V-O-R-C-E, and Golden Ring. She earned the nickname The First Lady of Country Music for her contributions to the genre and enduring influence on subsequent generations of artists.
5. Reba McEntire
- Full name: Reba Nell McEntire
- Date of birth: March 28, 1955
- Age: 68 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: McAlester, Oklahoma, USA
McEntire is one of the most successful and influential artists in country music history, known for her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and diverse talents. Her most famous songs include Fancy, The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia, Does He Love You (a duet with Linda Davis), and Consider Me Gone.
6. Shania Twain
- Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain OC
- Date of birth: August 28, 1965
- Age: 58 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Windsor, Canada
Shania Twain rose to fame in the 1990s with her breakthrough album The Woman in Me, which featured hit singles such as Any Man of Mine, I'm Outta Here!, and Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? Her follow-up album, Come On Over, became the best-selling studio album of all time by a female artist.
7. Carrie Underwood
- Full name: Carrie Marie Underwood
- Date of birth: March 10, 1983
- Age: 40 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Muskogee, Oklahoma
Underwood rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of the reality television competition American Idol in 2005, catapulting her to stardom. Some of her biggest hits include Before He Cheats, Jesus, Take the Wheel, Blown Away, and Cry Pretty.
8. Faith Hill
- Full name: Audrey Faith McGraw
- Date of birth: September 21, 1967
- Age: 56 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA
Hill rose to prominence in the 1990s with hits like This Kiss, Breathe, The Way You Love Me, and There You'll Be.
9. Kitty Wells
- Full name: Ellen Muriel Deason
- Date of birth: August 30, 1919
- Died: July 16, 2012 (age 92 years)
- Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Wells gained fame in the early 1950s with her breakthrough hit single It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.
10. Miranda Lambert
- Full name: Miranda Leigh Lambert
- Date of birth: November 10, 1983
- Age: 40 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Longview, Texas, USA
Lambert rose to fame as a finalist in the Nashville Star television competition in 2003 and has become one of the leading artists in contemporary country music. Her most famous songs include The House That Built Me, Gunpowder & Lead, Mama's Broken Heart, and Somethin' Bad (a duet with Carrie Underwood).
11. Martina McBride
- Full name: Martina Mariea McBride
- Date of birth: July 29, 1966
- Age: 57 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Sharon, Kansas, USA
McBride rose to fame in the 1990s, and some of her famous songs include Independence Day, A Broken Wing, Concrete Angel, and Blessed. She has also ventured into acting, appearing in television shows such as Runaway Bride (1999), Where the Heart Is (2000) and Four Christmases (2008).
12. Emmylou Harris
- Full name: Emmylou Harris
- Date of birth: April 2, 1947
- Age: 76 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Birmingham, Alabama, USA
Harris is an American singer, songwriter, and musician known for her most famous songs, including Boulder to Birmingham, Two More Bottles of Wine, Born to Run (a duet with Bruce Springsteen), and Orphan Girl. She is also known for collaborating with artists like Gram Parsons, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Mark Knopfler.
13. Tanya Tucker
- Full name: Tanya Denise Tucker
- Date of birth: October 10, 1958
- Age: 65 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Seminole, Texas, USA
Tucker rose to fame in the 1970s with her breakout hit Delta Dawn and quickly became one of the most popular and acclaimed artists in country music. Her other famous songs include Two Sparrows in a Hurricane, What's Your Mama's Name, Strong Enough to Bend, and Texas (When I Die).
14. June Carter Cash
- Full name: Valerie June Carter Cash
- Date of birth: June 23, 1929
- Died: May 15, 2003 (age 73 years)
- Birthplace: Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Nashville
Carter recorded duets with her husband, Johnny Cash, including the iconic song Jackson, which won a Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1968. Cash was also an accomplished actress, appearing in films like The Apostle and The Last Days of Frank and Jesse James.
15. Trisha Yearwood
- Full name: Patricia Lynn Yearwood
- Date of birth: September 19, 1964
- Age: 59 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Monticello, Georgia, USA
Yearwood rose to fame in the early 1990s, and Some of her most famous songs include She's in Love with the Boy, Walkaway Joe, How Do I Live, and Believe Me Baby (I Lied).
16. Alison Krauss
- Full name: Alison Maria Krauss
- Date of birth: July 23, 1971
- Age: 52 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Decatur, Illinois, USA
Krauss is the lead vocalist and fiddle player for the band Alison Krauss and Union Station. Some of her most famous and beloved songs include: Down to the River to Pray, Baby, Now That I've Found You, Whiskey Lullaby (with Brad Paisley), The Lucky One, Ghost in This House, You Will Be My Ain True Love (with Sting), and I'll Fly Away, Every Time You Say Goodbye.
17. Barbara Mandrell
- Full name: Barbara Ann Mandrell
- Date of birth: December 25, 1948
- Age: 75 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Houston, Texas, USA
Mandrell rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s with the songs Sleeping Single in a Double Bed, I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool, Years, and Crackers. She also starred in the popular television series Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters, which aired from 1980 to 1982.
18. Sara Evans
- Full name: Sara Lynn Evans
- Date of birth: February 5, 1971
- Age: 53 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Boonville, Missouri, USA
Evans rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Her most famous songs include Born to Fly, Suds in the Bucket, A Little Bit Stronger, and No Place That Far.
19. Rosanne Cash
- Full name: Rosanne Cash
- Date of birth: May 24, 1955
- Age: 68 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, USA
Cash is known for her distinctive voice and poignant lyrics. Her most famous songs include Seven Year Ache, I Don't Know Why You Don't Want Me, Tennessee Flat Top Box, and The Way We Make a Broken Heart.
20. Crystal Gayle
- Full name: Crystal Gayle
- Date of birth: January 9, 1951
- Age: 73 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Paintsville, Kentucky, USA
Gayle is best known for her smooth, velvety voice, and her most famous songs include Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue, Talking in Your Sleep, Half the Way, and When I Dream. She has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavours, including her work with charitable organizations.
21. Wynonna Judd
- Full name: Wynonna Ellen Judd
- Date of birth: May 30, 1964
- Age: 59 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Ashland, Kentucky, USA
Judd rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s as one half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, alongside her mother, Naomi Judd. Their famous songs include Mama He's Crazy, Why Not Me, Love Can Build a Bridge, and Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days).
22. LeAnn Rimes
- Full name: Margaret LeAnn Rimes Cibrian
- Date of birth: August 28, 1982
- Age: 41 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Jackson, Mississippi, USA
At 13, LeAnn Rimes became a breakout star with her rendition of the song Blue, which earned her widespread acclaim and launched her career. Some of Rimes' most famous songs include How Do I Live, Can't Fight the Moonlight, One Way Ticket (Because I Can), and I Need You.
23. Kacey Musgraves
- Full name: Kacey Lee Musgraves
- Date of birth: August 21, 1988
- Age: 35 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Golden, Texas, USA
Musgraves gained prominence in the country music scene in the early 2010s, and her most famous songs include Merry Go 'Round, Follow Your Arrow, Space Cowboy, and Rainbow.
24. Danielle Bradberry
- Full name: Danielle Simone Bradbery
- Date of birth: July 23, 1996
- Age: 27 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: League City, Texas, USA
Bradbery is an American country music singer-songwriter who gained fame as the winner of the fourth season of the reality TV singing competition The Voice.
25. Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland)
- Full name: Jennifer Odessa Nettles
- Date of birth: September 12, 1974
- Age: 49 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Douglas, Georgia, USA
As part of Sugarland, Jennifer Nettles succeeded with her musical partner, Kristian Bush, releasing numerous hit songs and albums. Some of Sugarland's most famous songs include Stay, All I Want to Do, Stuck Like Glue, and Baby Girl.
26. Gretchen Wilson
- Full name: Gretchen Frances Wilson
- Date of birth: June 26, 1973
- Age: 50 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Pocahontas, Illinois, USA
Wilson gained fame in the early 2000s with her debut single, Redneck Woman, which became a massive hit and catapulted her to stardom. Her other popular songs include Here for the Party, When I Think About Cheatin', Homewrecker, and All Jacked Up.
27. Dottie West
- Full name: Dottie West
- Date of birth: October 11, 1932
- Died: September 4, 1991 (aged 58 years)
- Birthplace: Tennessee, USA
West was known for her distinctive voice, vibrant personality, and contributions to the country music genre. She scored multiple hits on the country music charts, including Here Comes My Baby, Country Sunshine, and A Lesson in Leavin.
28. Lee Ann Womack
- Full name: Lee Ann Womack Liddell
- Date of birth: August 19, 1966
- Age: 57 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Jacksonville, Texas, USA
Womack rose to fame in the late 1990s with her traditional country sound, passionate vocals, and poignant songwriting. Her famous songs include I Hope You Dance, The Fool, I May Hate Myself in the Morning, and A Little Past Little Rock.
29. Lorrie Morgan
- Full name: Loretta Lynn Morgan
- Date of birth: June 27, 1959
- Age: 64 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Morgan rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s with her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and string of hit songs. Her famous songs include Five Minutes, What Part of No, Watch Me, and Something in Red.
30. Patty Loveless
- Full name: Patty Loveless
- Date of birth: January 4, 1957
- Age: 67 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Pikeville, Kentucky, USA
Loveless is an American country music singer and songwriter, and her most famous songs include Blame It on Your Heart, You Don't Even Know Who I Am, Here I Am, and How Can I Help You Say Goodbye. Her music often explores love, heartache, and resilience, resonating with nationwide audiences.
31. Connie Smith
- Full name: Connie Smith
- Date of birth: August 14, 1941
- Age: 82 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Elkhart, Indiana, USA
Smith's music often explores love, heartache, and resilience, resonating with nationwide audiences. Her most famous songs include Once a Day, Ain't Had No Lovin', The Hurtin's All Over, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
32. Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Full name: Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Date of birth: February 21, 1958
- Age: 65 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Princeton, New Jersey, USA
Carpenter rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s with critically acclaimed albums and hit songs. Her most famous songs include Passionate Kisses, He Thinks He'll Keep Her, Shut Up and Kiss Me, and Down at the Twist and Shout.
33. Kelsea Ballerini
- Full name: Kelsea Nicole Ballerini
- Date of birth: September 12, 1993
- Age: 30 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Mascot, Tennessee, USA
Ballerini gained prominence in the country music scene in the mid-2010s with her debut album, The First Time (2015), and its hit singles. Her most famous songs include Love Me Like You Mean It, Dibs, Peter Pan, and Miss Me More.
34. Pam Tillis
- Full name: Pamela Yvonne Tillis
- Date of birth: July 24, 1957
- Age: 66 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Plant City, Florida, USA
Tillis is the daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis. She began her music career in the 1980s. Her most famous songs include Maybe It Was Memphis, Shake the Sugar Tree, Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life), and Don't Tell Me What to Do.
35. Suzy Bogguss
- Full name: Susan Kay Bogguss
- Date of birth: December 30, 1956
- Age: 67 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Aledo, Illinois, USA
Bogguss' music often explores love, heartache, and self-discovery themes, resonating with audiences nationwide. Her famous songs include Drive South, Aces, Hey Cinderella, and Letting Go.
36. Terri Clark
- Full name: Terri Lynn Sauson,
- Date of birth: August 5, 1968
- Age: 55 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Montreal, Canada
Terri Clark is a Canadian country music singer and songwriter, and her most famous songs include Better Things to Do, Poor, Poor Pitiful Me, Girls Lie Too, and I Just Wanna Be Mad. Clark has ventured into acting and hosting radio shows, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer.
37. Ashley Monroe
- Full name: Ashley Lauren Monroe
- Date of birth: September 10, 1986
- Age: 37 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Knoxville, Tennessee, USA
Monroe gained prominence in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and her most famous songs include The Blade, Weed Instead of Roses, Like a Rose, and Hands-on You. Monroe is also a member of the country music group Pistol Annies, alongside Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley.
38. Jana Kramer
- Full name: Jana Rae Kramer
- Date of birth: December 2, 1983
- Age: 40 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA
Kramer gained prominence in the entertainment industry as an actress in the early 2000s. She later pursued a career in country music. Her famous songs include Why Ya Wanna, I Got the Boy, Whiskey, and Circles.
39. Jessica Andrews
- Full name: Jessica Danielle Andrews Chagnon
- Date of birth: December 29, 1983
- Age: 40 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Wynne, Arkansas, USA
Andrews is an American country music singer and songwriter. Her most famous songs include Who I Am, Unbreakable Heart, There's More to Me Than You and Helplessly, Hopelessly.
40. Jo Dee Messina
- Full name: Jo Dee Marie Messina
- Date of birth: August 25, 1970
- Age: 53 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Framingham, Massachusetts, USA
Messina is an American country music singer and songwriter who gained prominence in the 1990s and 2000s with her powerful voice and energetic performances. Her famous songs include Bye Bye, I'm Alright, Stand Beside Me, and Bring On the Rain (featuring Tim McGraw).
41. Taylor Swift
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Date of birth: December 13, 1989
- Age: 34 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA
Swift gained widespread fame in the mid-2000s, and her most famous songs include Love Story, You Belong with Me, Shake It Off, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and Lover. Swift has also ventured into acting, appearing in movies such as Valentine's Day (2010) and The Giver (2014).
42. Lainey Wilson
- Full name: Lainey Denay Wilson
- Date of birth: May 19, 1992
- Age: 31 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Baskin, Louisiana, USA
Lainey Wilson has released several singles and EPs, showcasing her talent as a rising star in the genre. Some of her popular songs include Things a Man Oughta Know, Dirty Looks, and WWDD.
43. Carly Pearce
- Full name: Carly Pearce
- Date of birth: April 24, 1990
- Age: 33 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Taylor Mill, Kentucky, USA
Carly Pearce is an American country music singer and songwriter, and her popular songs include Every Little Thing, Hide the Wine, I Hope You're Happy Now (featuring Lee Brice), and Next Girl. She is known for her expressive performances, relatable lyrics, and ability to connect with listeners on a deep emotional level.
44. Ashley McBryde
- Full name: Ashley Dyan McBryde
- Date of birth: July 29, 1983
- Age: 40 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Waldron, Arkansas, USA
Ashley McBryde's journey in the country music industry has been marked by her undeniable talent and authentic approach to songwriting. Some of her popular songs include A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega, Girl Goin' Nowhere, One Night Standards, and Martha Divine.
45. Anne Murray
- Full name: Morna Anne Murray
- Date of birth: June 20, 1945
- Age: 78 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Springhill, Canada
Anne Murray's breakthrough single, Snowbird, catapulted her to fame in the early 1970s, becoming an instant classic and gaining widespread recognition. Her famous songs include You Needed Me, Danny's Song, and Could I Have This Dance.
46. Linda Ronstadt
- Full name: Linda Maria Ronstadt
- Date of birth: July 15, 1946
- Age: 77 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Tucson, Arizona, USA
Ronstadt rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s as one of the most successful female artists of her time. She achieved chart-topping success with hits such as You're No Good, Blue Bayou, When Will I Be Loved, and Don't Know Much (a duet with Aaron Neville).
47. Gabby Barrett
- Full name: Gabby Bernadette Barrett
- Date of birth: March 5, 2000
- Age: 23 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Munhall, Pennsylvania, USA
Barrett gained national attention as a finalist on the sixteenth season of American Idol in 2018, where she showcased her powerful voice and impressive vocal range. Her other popular songs include The Good Ones, Footprints on the Moon, and I Hope.
48. Maren Morris
- Full name: Maren Larae Morris
- Date of birth: April 10, 1990
- Age: 33 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Arlington, Texas, USA
Morris's rise to prominence in the music industry is a testament to her undeniable talent and unwavering dedication to her craft. Her famous songs include My Church, The Bones, Girl, and Rich.
49. Bonnie Tyler
- Full name: Gaynor Sullivan
- Date of birth: June 8, 1951
- Age: 72 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: Skewen, United Kingdom
Tyler's journey to stardom began with her breakthrough single Lost in France in 1976, followed by the chart-topping success of It's a Heartache. However, her iconic ballad Total Eclipse of the Heart, released in 1983, catapulted her to international superstardom.
50. Cassadee Pope
- Full name: Cassadee Blake Pope
- Date of birth: August 28, 1989
- Age: 34 years (in 2024)
- Birthplace: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA
Pope rose to prominence in 2012 as the winner of the third season of the reality TV singing competition The Voice. Her other popular songs include Think of You (a duet with Chris Young), Summer (featuring Florida Georgia Line), and Take You Home.
Who is the number-one-selling country female artist of all time?
The number-one-selling country female artist of all time is Shania Twain. Twain's iconic career includes multiple hit albums and singles, and her breakthrough album Come On Over is one of the best-selling albums of all time by a female artist.
Who is the queen of country music?
Some of the most commonly referred to queens of country music include iconic figures such as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Reba McEntire. Each of these artists has profoundly impacted country music and has earned widespread acclaim for their talent, influence, and longevity in the industry.
What female country singer has the most top 10 hits?
Dolly Parton holds the record for the top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart among female country singers. Throughout her illustrious career, Dolly Parton has achieved numerous chart successes with iconic songs such as Jolene, 9 to 5, Here You Come Again, and many others.
Who is the top female country singer?
Several female country singers are widely regarded as among the top in the genre, including icons such as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Patsy Cline, and Shania Twain. Each of these artists has significantly contributed to country music.
Female country singers have played a vital role in shaping the landscape of country music. From the pioneers of the past to the trailblazers of today, their talent, resilience, and passion have left an indelible mark on the genre. As we celebrate their achievements, let us continue supporting and uplifting female voices in country music.
READ ALSO: 30 most famous South African musicians as of 2024: top greatest artists
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about famous South African musicians who have contributed to the country's vibrant music landscape. The South African music industry has grown tremendously in the last decade thanks to a blend of seasoned and upcoming artists who continue to release great music. Find out South Africa's top artists.
Source: Briefly News