Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk recently trolled Cassper Nyovest and his supposed fall from grace

Slik Talk accused Cassper of no longer being relevant and said he is seeking attention by attaching streamers

Mzansi seems to agree with Slik Talk, saying Cassper Nyovest has lost his relevancy

Is Cassper no longer relevant?

Slik Talk is back at it again. The YouTuber was never Cassper's fan, and he was not afraid of showing it.

Slik Talk trolled rapper Cassper Nyovest, saying he is no longer relevant and looking for attention by trolling streamers. He also took aim at his wife, Pulane Mojaki.

"She will dump you instantly. What happened to you? You went from a rapper who was filling up stadiums, to you playing Call of Duty 24/7," the YouTuber asked.

The controversial figure then slammed Cassper for dragging the other streamers and teasing them for being insignificant.

"You are undermining them, but let's be honest, man, those podcasters that you're talking about, they are more popular than you. Like it or not, they are moving. MacG is moving, and you are streaming 247. You're at square one. Now you're down here with the rest of us," he continued.

The opinionated content creator then aimed at Cassper's wife, Pulane Mojaki, saying she is a serious lady who apparently does not like his streaming ways.

"This lady will divorce you and leave you without a kid, and she will take your money. You're continuously streaming and crashing out, like reprimanding your homeboy Carpo." He said.

This comes after Cassper labelled his best friend, Carpo, Judas, after he hugged Sol Phenduka.

"I saw you reprimanding your homeboy, somebody you grew up with, and you were reprimanding him li a kid on camera," he added off.

Slik Talk then accused Cassper Nyovest of being nothing without the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

"When did it all go wrong? Do you need AKA that much? To motivate you? AKA always gave you that kind of attention," he closed off.

Mzansi reacts to Slik Talk's sentiments

Social media users agreed with Slik Talk, saying he spoke nothing but facts.

@Oracle5152 hyped:

"I am afraid Slik Talk ate here. We stand with him in these difficult times."

@unclesplanet argued:

"Slik himself is nothing. all he do is to talk. whether the lady divorce him or not, its actually none of his business, he was promised R50K if he wins a fight and guess what happened, i think right now he’s trying that again because he lost some weight and the train is gone."

@BBK29_ agreed:

"Did he just say the lady will leave him without a kid and take all his remaining money. But but telling the truth, Cassper has fallen very badly."

@AluSuks was curious

"Did he not say he would stop talking pap about Cass if he lost the boxing match?"

@MillanTee said:

"Slik was on the money, bro was on the money, and Cass was using open chats for relevance. But Cas has used to God to keep relevance, who are we mere mortals."

