Cassper Nyovest felt betrayed by his best friend Carpo, who greeted a drunk Sol Phenduka recently

The rapper could not hide his disapproval of Sol Phenduka as he ignored the podcaster when he greeted him

Carpo hugged and greeted Sol Phenduka despite Cassper and his crew ignoring him, so he jokingly dragged him

Cassper Nyovest trolled his friend Carpo for greeting Sol Phenduka. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images, Carpomore/Instagram

Sol Phenduka went viral this week after a video of him greeting and hyping Cassper Nyovest went viral. This is because the Mama I Made It rapper ignored the podcaster and left him embarrassed. However, that night, Cassper was with his crew and his best friend, Carpo, hugged the podcaster, and this set Cassper off.

Cassper confronts Carpo for hugging Sol

A TikTokker, @prettygirlnextdoor, shared a video in which Cassper Nyovest lashed out at his friend Carpo, who hugged Sol Phenduka. The actor conversed with the podcaster despite Cassper giving him the cold shoulder.

"I saw you hugging Sol, and you guys were busy giving each other high-fives," Cassper said. "Nah, guys, Carpo is a traitor," he joked.

On the topic of going to Podcast and Chill, Cassper dismissed this and said, "You're going to get pulled into rubbish. I wouldn't say you should go there."

Reacting to the video, Cassper said Carpo is "Judas."

Watch the hilarious and light-hearted TikTok video below:

Why Cassper Nyovest ignored Sol Phenduka

Shortly after the viral moment, Cassper explained why he chose not to entertain Sol Phenduka. He said he and his co-host MacG always look for his attention on their podcast but he ignores them.

"Those guys want my attention. They really want it. They try shame. I just mize them. I don't know, maybe they want me to pull up at their studio and do what Sizwe Alakine did. Nah, I just mize them."

SA reacts to Cassper lashing at friend

This is how Mzansi reacted to the light-hearted banter.

Lebo Mkhwanazi exclaimed:

"So Carpo must inherit your beef? Some friendships neh!"

👑Genes said:

"You can't be cool with the opps."

Tumisang Mhaladi laughed:

"Carpo ke lemenemene."

king illest worldwide exclaimed:

"YOU CANT BE MY FRIEND AND BE COOL WITH MY ENEMIES."

The_point_of_You stated:

"People who are taking what Casper is saying to Carpo seriously, really don’t understand friendships."

LefaMoroTa laughed:

"Cassper’s real beef was with AKA. Those ones are just forcing things. The fact that they always talk about him and he never responds."

XPΣПƧIV was puzzled:

"Carpo is controlled by Cass. 'i wouldn't say you should go there'. Haibo. Who decides kganthe?"

Havo The DJ pointed out:

"It may seem like Cassper is making Carpo choose sides, but if he goes on that show, they are going to make it all about Cass, making it useless for Carpo to be there."

