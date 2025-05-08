Musician Scotts Maphuma has responded to his meeting with Oskido amid getting cancelled by fans

South African music legend Oskido linked up with Amapiano sensation Scotts Maphuma this week

South Africans have taken to social media to respond to Maphuma's reaction on his X account on Thursday

Scott Maphuma’s reacts to his meetup with Oskido. Images: Oskidoibelieve and scotts_maphuma

Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma has thanked Oskido for guiding him and meeting up with him after fans complained about his attitude towards them.

The Shayi'Moto musician trended on social media this week after publicly apologising to his supporters, who reportedly cancelled him.

The rising star took to his X account on Thursday, 8 May to thank the legendary music producer for linking up with him.

He wrote: "I had the honor of sitting down with one of the greats, @OskidoIBelieve."

The talented musician adds that he left the conversation with Oskido humbled and empowered. He also reveals that he's not perfect, but he's growing and he's owning his words and his actions and most importantly, he's listening.

"Thank you for showing me what it means to lead with grace," he concludes.

South Africans respond to Amapiano's star's post

@MrFactsfinder wrote:

"Didn’t know about you, now that I know, will buy your contents."

@4kof_ replied:

"You are such horrible at apologising. Your ego has to be studied. Sakunika inyanga and seyiphelile (I am giving you a year). We just waiting for the next Amapiano artist to take over. Those guys ekasi must grab this opportunity with both hands so we can finally move on from you. One big hit you over."

@WarllyE wrote:

"Rather be late for a gig loving your fans your music is don't mess it up boy south Africans will humble you."

@liquidfirejoy said:

"South Africa e tletse baloyi ba dipelo tse mpe (South Africa is full of people with evil hearts). If he gets cancelled then what? Did it change your life, or it just made you another moloi o fofang (a witch that flies) ka jealous. May God strengthen you as grow Scott. Every experience adds to your greatness. Salute and appreciate you ntwana."

@TwiceTheEgo wrote:

"Lucky you he didn’t cancel you like everyone is right now."

@Kgabiso95 said:

"So wena vele in your correct mind you saw what you were doing gole right?"

@NwambatiniTM responded:

"Basop... We forgive you.... You owe us pictures."

@LedwabaThabangt said:

"We hearing you....as long as you say down with that grootman and listened to him proper you will go very far."

@xilenge77192 replied:

"I'm still shocked to hear that you're 29. I think we have a very big problem in South Africa; our elders and traditional leaders must do something about this or else we're doomed."

Scotts Maphuma gets cancelled in real time. Images: scotts_maphuma

