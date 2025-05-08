Music producer DJ Black Coffee took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a shout-out to amapiano singer Scotts Maphuma

The Shayi'Moto hitmaker is facing backlash from his fans and Mzansi for his treatment of his fans

However, netizens are not backing down and are adamant about teaching Scotts Maphuma a lesson, saying not even Black Coffee can fix things

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Grammy-award winning music producer DJ Black Coffee attempted to sway Mzansi to give Scotts Maphuma another chance. However, he might have done more damage than good.

Black Coffee has shown his support for Scotts Maphuma amid the backlash from fans. Image: Realblackcoffee, Scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma receives Black Coffee's support

It is not every day that an amapiano artist receives a major shout-out from a big artist like Black Coffee. Well, that is, of course, attributed to the fact that none of them disrespected their fans publicly on numerous occasions.

For the past few weeks, Scotts Maphuma has been getting dragged online for his sentiments towards fans always asking him for pictures and autographs. People have called him out for his attitude, and he made things worse during his interview on L-tido's podcast.

Scotts Maphuma is facing the wrath of cancel culture. Image: Scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

The singer said he wishes to go back to the days when he was a normal person again and not a celebrity. He would mostly tell fans he was in a rush if they approached him in public. In a lengthy Instagram post, Scotts dared Mzansi to cancel him, saying they would be doing him a huge favour.

Aware of the backlash he is receiving, Black Coffee took to social media to show his support. Check out his X post below:

Mzansi is adamant on teaching Maphuma a lesson

Reacting to Black Coffee's post, netizens told him to sit this one out as they are not willing to let this Scotts Maphuma thing go. Here are some of the reactions.

@Bigbrother_all shared:

"Events are cancelling him. It's too late now. Scotts is in trouble ey, he's been removed from a lineup followed by a community request."

@PovertykillerB joked:

"Grootman, wait a bit. We will forgive him on the month's end. We are teaching him that a celebrity is nothing without fans."

@TshepoBacel asked:

"Grootman! All of this is happening because of pictures?"

@ManCityGwor said:

"IO love how everyone is standing on business. Not even you can fix his mess. We see what you're doing. He asked to be left alone, and he will be left alone. So leave us alone with your damage control antics."

@Mukeloo expressed relief:

"Look at us feeling proud to stand our ground."

@Beast77108674 asked:

"Did he apologize formally like a human being, grootman? We haven’t forgiven him yet."

@T_S_T_dee laughed:

"He said mos we must support and take pictures with those who were celebrities before him. Then we will gladly do as he wishes."

@UncleG0202 shared:

"For someone who is so unversatile and predictable in his music, and at the dawn of his career, to have such a high level of ignorance, pride and disregard towards his fans is unbecoming. The industry is unkind even to the most humble, versatile and extremely gifted artists. We will wait to see what becomes of him."

Scotts Maphuma apologises to fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma has apologised to his fans during an Instagram live session with DJ Maphorisa.

After fans complained about his attitude towards them, Phori spoke about this and how the people are ready to cancel him. Scotts Maphuma apologised and said this is all a misunderstanding.

Source: Briefly News