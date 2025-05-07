Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma has apologised to his fans during an Instagram live session with DJ Maphorisa

The Shayi'Moto singer is at the centre of a controversy as numerous fans have complained about his attitude towards them

After Maphorisa informed him of the cancel culture threats, Scotts Maphuma apologised and said this is all a misunderstanding

Scotts Maphuma has been facing cancel culture threats from his fans but he has since humbled himself and apologised. Image: Scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Singer Scotts Maphuma has decided to humble himself on Instagram Live and issued an apology to his fans.

Scotts Maphuma asks fans to forgive him

In a turn of events, singer and dancer Scotts Maphuma has let the nonchalant artist persona rest, and he apologised.

For months now, Scotts Maphuma has been trending for being an approachable person to his fans. In numerous TikTok videos, the singer would be seen brushing his fans off when they ask for pictures and autographs. In most cases, he would make an excuse for being late for a gig.

While on live with music producer DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma was reminded that the streets do not like him. He then apologised to those he might have offended.

“To those who are angry with me, I'm sorry. It is a misunderstanding. It doesn't make sense for Scotts to have an attitude. Peace, maGents.”

The video has been making the rounds online. Watch the X video posted by @TheYanosUpdate below:

Scotts Maphuma begs SA to cancel him

After being bombarded with messages of people threatening to humble him by cancelling him, the Amapiano musician begged peeps to cancel him.

In a previous rant on Instagram, Scotts complained about not being able to live a normal life ever since he became a celebrity.

"If South Africa doesn’t care about us, whether you’re hurt or not in the mood, it could be anything, because it’s not like I live in the studio and make music all the time. Why should I always understand that these people are my fans? You tell a person that today I’m not feeling like taking pictures, all of a sudden you’re rude, so l should give people my time and energy by force just because I’m who I am. Sorry, cancel me, South Africa, maybe I’ll be free from you."

During his interview with L-Tido, Scotts said nobody made him famous, so he does not owe anybody anything.

Mzansi reacts to Scotts Maphuma's apology

This is what many people had to say:

@Tezzy_tewdo asked:

"You guys call this an apology?"

@ZizinjaAbelungu said:

"This is not a Genuine apology. I can see this one thinks this is all a Joke."

@Ed_UberDriv replied:

"It’s a joke until it affects his finances. We will be there."

@GokuKnocks stated:

"If you think this is a genuine apology, I don't know what to tell you. He still stinks of a bad attitude, even here, he is not sincere, not sorry at all."

Scotts Maphuma sends message to God

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma penned a prayer to God amid the chance culture noise surrounding him.

He spoke about being defeated by a certain aspect of his life after trending for so long.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News