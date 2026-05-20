Gabisile Tshabalala has been one of the few local female celebrities who have pledged their support for Bonko Khoza

Reacting to Lerato Mvelase's post, where she reshared Bomb Productions' media statement about the incident, Gabisile made a bold statement

As Mzansi continues to voice their opinions, many took to Gabisile's comment to express whether they agree or not

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Gabisile Tshabalala has penned a message to Bonko Khoza after Bomb Productions statement. Image: Nirvananokwe, Gabisilet, Bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, 20 May 2026, Bomb Productions finally broke its silence on the allegations made by former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku against her co-star Bonko Khoza. Responding to the statement was the actress Gabisile Tshabala, who raised eyebrows with her message.

Gabisile shows Bonko support

In the statement, the production company outlined the processes that were followed after Nokwe-Mseleku accused Khoza of sexually assaulting her while filming a scene on set. They mentioned that their internal investigation concluded that they could not find enough proof to continue with the case.

Resharing the statement was Lerato Mvelase, who had a strong message for the ladies who have men in their lives.

"Mothers pray for your sons, wives pray for your husbands, sisters pray for your brothers," Lerato Mvelsae wrote.

The actress Gabisile Tshabalala responded to Mvelase's post with a short message of her own. She insinuated that the male species is under threat by the enemy, and that prayer can solve this.

"The enemy is after the male seed !!!!! We really do need to pray sisi."

simplyboipy asked:

"By the enemy, you mean women? Or Nivarna in particular?"

bhekuzaloh said:

"Well said."

sasabohlale defended her:

"You said what you said, no need to explain yourself, you have your own opinion."

Hitting back at naysayers, Gabi said, "The enemy is Men and Women like you

sendra_lekala replied:

"Yohh, I said and my head was almost chopped off. The truth always does that to those who only see with their eyes !!!!

youngho.org.za claimed:

"BathOng, sis. You are under spells."

miss_shandu stated:

"This literally means nothing. Bomb is trying to prove that they followed due procedure when this thing was reported to absolve themselves from this mess. This isn’t a verdict on whether he did it or not. In fact, if anything, this statement proves that they knew and chose to side with Bonko."

A part of the statement from Bomb reads:

“When Ms Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku raised her concerns, they were immediately taken seriously, and an extensive process of consultation and investigation was initiated. The investigation concluded without sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations,” part of the statement reads.

Nirvana dares Bonko Khoza

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African actor Nirvana Nokwe has responded to Bonko Khoza's statement, where he denied sexually assaulting her during filming

In the statement, Bonko Khoza alleged that other actors were hit with such accusations

In her reaction, Nirvana Nokwe made a dare, and this sparked even more mixed reactions from the online community

Source: Briefly News