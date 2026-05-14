South African actor Mondli Thusi made headlines this week when it was reported that he's fighting for his life in the hospital

Police confirmed that a case had been opened after the actor landed in the hospital on 4 May 2026

Generations: The Legacy fans took to social media on Thursday, 14 May 2026, to wish the actor a speedy recovery

'Generations: The Legacy' star Mondli Thusi lands in the hospital. Image: @BuzzLifenews

Source: Instagram

Popular actor Mondli Thusi, who recently joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy as Detective Isaac, is reportedly hospitalised.

Thusi is the latest star to land in the hospital after former Generations: The Legacy actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe was hospitalised in May 2026.

Entertainment news channel shared on its X account on Thursday, 14 May 2026, that Mothusi has been hospitalised.

The publication revealed that Thusi is fighting for his life in the hospital after surviving two pitbull attacks outside his home in Boksburg, Gauteng.

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A source close to the actor shared with the publication that the actor was attacked on the 4th of May 2026 outside his residence in a Boksburg complex and was later admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg.

According to the publication, Thusi shared in a voice note that he was still in pain, but he's getting better.

"I'm still in so much pain, but I'm getting better by the day. I cannot share many details since the matter is being handled by my lawyers, but I can confirm that the incident did happen," said the star.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed that they were investigating a case of keeping a ferocious dog, following an incident where a man was attacked and bitten by dogs.

South Africans wish the actor a speedy recovery

@MmMolale said:

"Pitbulls must be banned in SA! How many people must be injured or killed before the government acts?"

@Tumsa_Eksel wrote:

"Pitbulls belong to ehlathini so that they can fight with lions. Some countries have banned the pitbulls."

@Mudinda13 reacted:

"I was once bitten by the so-called pibull by my sister in Shoshanguve because of one pitbul of a shop owner terrorising the area. Immediately, I left town and went there, came across it, and 2 bullets on the school and drove back home..till 2day my sis doesn't know it's me that got rid of the problem, didn't tell her."

@Mmalenyalo_ commented:

"I had to move from my other place one time because this guy had two pit bulls. He would randomly open the gate for a few minutes. I hated that guy."

'Generations The Legacy' actor Mondli Thusi is fighting for his life in the hospital. Images: @BuzzLifenews and MondliThusi

Source: Instagram

Generations: The Legacy star Nimrod Nkosi scores a role in Love at Second Sight

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former The Queen and Kings of Joburg actor Nimrod Nkosi has landed a role in Love at Second Sight.

Nkosi recently made headlines when he returned to his role as Nkaba on Generations: The Legacy.

The media personality also recently surprised his fans on social media when he responded to his leaked voice note.

Source: Briefly News