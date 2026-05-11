Popular actor Israel Matseke-Zulu sparked a debate online when a close friend revealed that he's facing amputation

The former Gomora star previously made headlines when his leg was amputated

Social media users commented on Matseke-Zulu's possible surgery

Israel Matseke-Zulu is Reportedly Facing Another Major Operation After Leg Amputation

Source: Twitter

Legendary actor Israel Matseke-Zulu had social media buzzing this weekend when it was reported that he's facing another leg operation.

Fans and industry friends of the former Gomora actor previously prayed for him after his leg amputation.

Entertainment channel Buzz Life News revealed on its X account on Sunday, 11 May 2026, that the actor is facing another leg operation.

A close friend and fellow actor who has been supporting him through the difficult period revealed to Buzz Life News that the actor's condition has worsened.

This has forced doctors to perform further surgery after his infection spreads. The actor’s friend added that the latest setback had been emotionally and physically draining for the star, who had remained hopeful after his first operation.

“He really thought the worst was behind him. After the amputation, he believed he would heal, get a prosthetic leg, and continue rebuilding his life, but things became worse again, and he had to go under the knife once more,” the source said.

The friend added that Israel had continued fighting despite the pain and disappointment.

“He is trying to stay strong, but this has been a very difficult journey for him. We are just praying that this operation finally helps him recover fully,” added the source.

South Africans wish Matseke-Zulu a speedy recovery

@KalangaGent_ responded:

"Shame, man. I just know Jesus Christ would've healed him if he had surrendered his life to him."

@Professor_CeeYu replied:

"Didn't he pass away last year or the year before last? Or am I going through the Mandela effect?"

@PHASTARICO said

"@GaytonMcK, I hope the money to send the 2010 Bafa squad will be invested in this industry that has no protection for its workers. It's also sad on a yearly basis, we see stars begging for mercy to survive as AIs and technology shortened working hours and new roles."

@DuchessContent wrote:

"I once knew a guy who got gangerine after fighting with his nephew. He was amputated 3 times and subsequently died. No one survives gangerine!"

@Zakhele_Thela responded:

"It's so sad marn, izinto zabantu follows you even if you have repented or changed your ways, may God have mercy."

@Sfatherg replied:

"Get well soon, my king…for a second I thought it was Thapelo Morena."

@Bhova213 reacted:

"What if it's this other surname he added? Ever since then, it hasn't been an easy ride for him."

@GamalielCohen wrote:

"Hope he recovers well. Will keep him in my prayers."

@sihlekhesw78 said:

"Hardy Grootman, may God give you the strength to carry on."

@Tshiamo2409 commented:

"Gas gangrene is savage. Once, I did a presentation about it in varsity."

@Shimbyana responded:

"A friend saying a lot of nothing! How could this even come from a friend saying a bikin* issue? Revealing but showing no info."

Israel Matseke-Zulu is Reportedly Facing Another Major Operation After Leg Amputation

Source: Instagram

Israel Matseke Zulu reiterates that he's not dead following online hoax

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Israel Matseke-Zulu had responded to rumours of his death that were spreading on social media.

The death hoax started flying around after the veteran actor left Gomora recently because he was not well.

According to a statement by his PR team, Israel laughed off the rumours as he is recovering well at his home.

Source: Briefly News