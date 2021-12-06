Israel Matseke Zulu Reiterates That He's Not Dead Following Online Hoax

Israel Matseke Zulu has responded to rumours of his death that were spreading on social media

The death hoax started flying around after the veteran actor left Gomora recently because he was not well

According to a statement by his PR team, Israel laughed off the rumours as he is recovering well at his home

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Israel Matseke-Zulu is not dead. The former Gomora actor has issued a statement following rumours of his passing on social media.

Israel Matseke Zulu says he is alive and recovering at home. Image: @israelmatsekezulu

Source: Instagram

The star's PR team dropped the statement after some peeps took to social media to share their condolences to his family and friends. Israel "laughed off" the rumours, according to the statement.

The death hoax started flying around after Israel Matseke Zulu announced that he has decided to leave Gomora because of his ill-health. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the statement on Twitter recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to Phil's comment section to share their thoughts on the hoax. Check out some of their comments below:

@KhehlNelson said:

"Long live my brother."

@KgomotsoTlhapan wrote:

"This thing of people killing other people while they are alive is not on, why can't people wait for clarity and facts before they rush to report false information. It's not nice reading that you're dead when your alive no man we should do better as human beings."

@NzuzaQiniso commented:

"May he live long and continue to grace our screens with his great performances."

@Abongile_Du said:

"I wish people could face real consequences for starting rumours like this because it's not funny."

@_NonhlanhlaM added:

"I saw a post on Facebook written that he has passed on. I knew they were lying yooh."

According to ZAlebs, Israel's PR team added:

"He will be celebrating his birthday on the 28th of December, and maybe those wishing him dead will for once have an opportunity to wish him long life then. He saw the rumour and just laughed it off."

Gomora's Sicelo Buthelezi says it's a dream come true to work alongside Israel Zulu

In other news, Briefly News reported that Sicelo Buthelezi has shared that his dream of acting alongside veteran Mzansi actor Israel Zulu has finally come true.

Sicelo and Israel shared the same set on Gomora. Israel was Sicelo's onscreen dad on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. Sicelo portrays the character of Teddy while Israel played the role of Don.

According to the storyline, Don had a relationship with Teddy's mom, Zodwa, when she became pregnant with Teddy. Don dumped Zodwa for a rich woman but recently came back in their lives.

Source: Briefly.co.za