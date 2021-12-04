“Eish”: Man Tries to Hit on Lady, SA in Stitches After She Laughs in His Face

One man has Mzansi laughing after being rejected by his crush at a party

A video of the clip has since gone viral and peeps are finding his reaction to being rejected really, really funny

South Africans headed to the comments section and many peeps felt sorry for the poor guy

A video of one man getting rejected at groove has Mzansi in stitches. In the video, it seems the casanova tries to charm his way into the lady's ear before being laughed at right in his face!

A video of one man getting rejected at groove has Mzansi in stitches. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Shame, peeps really felt bad for the poor guy.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool first shared the footage.

No one knows exactly what our guy is saying but it's not long before the lucky lady burst into a fit of laughter.

Check out the video below:

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@mdponya said:

"Better luck next time for him haha."

@SibiyaCharmaine said:

"LMAO he looks so defeated."

@shatadi_phalane said:

"I want to give him a hug."

@Sthembi12 said:

"I just wonder what did he say, mara surely it's funny."

@EphraimAlpha said:

"Eish. He shot his shot.

I know that look. That's the same look my nephew has when his mom tells him he can't have ice-cream right now."

@_phumstar said:

"LMAO she crushed his spirit."

