Reality TV star and singer Vusi Nova recently shared that he had gone to his friend Somizi to apologise for what he did to him

Vusi Nova posted a video of himself on his Instagram page holding flowers at Metro FM to apologise to Somgaga

Many fans and followers admired the two star's friendship and the tight bond that they had between them

Singer Vusi Nova and flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo's friendship has been one many fans and followers envied. Recently, Vusi surprised his friend at work.

Vusi Nova apologises to Somizi with flowers

Once again, Vusi Nova and his best friend, Somizi Mhlongo, have made headlines on social media after they both took their friendship to the stage as they performed together with Nova at the front and Mhlongo at the back.

Recently, the musician went to surprise the media personality at work and also apologise to him though we don't know as yet what he had done to Somgaga. Vusi also had a bouquet of flowers for his chomi.

Vusi posted the video of himself on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Went to metro fm to apologise to ichomi yam for being an a**hole. Uxolo vha @somizi."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Vusi and Somizi's friendship

Many fans and followers admired the two star's friendship and the tight bond that they had between them. See some of the comments below:

goitsemang_24 wrote:

"It takes a good and a true friend to admit when they are wrong❤️& take their time And effort to apologise...You're a good person."

cuaita_duma said:

"One thing about you, you value your friendship with Somizi."

toosie_bae responded:

"So sweet I need such friends."

maggiebeautybar replied:

"You are a good friend it’s important to say sorry when you have wronged a friend it shows how much you value your friendship."

monchotshepiso commented:

"I love how you guys love each other."

kanyofanti mentioned:

"This friendship is friending sana."

