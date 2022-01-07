Who are the richest NFL owners 2022 and their net worth? Top 15 list

The NFL is one of America's most popular entertainment sports leagues. The League has attracted many fans worldwide, and it has become one of the most lucrative businesses in the world. Although their players earn a lot, the real moneymakers are the NFL owners to the point that most of them are billionaires. So who are they?

The League made about $9.8 billion in national revenue, with 32 teams receiving a record $309 million each. A large part of the National Football League's revenue is media rights and sponsorships, which attracted $1.62 billion last season. With a constant income of billions of dollars, the NFL team owners have become some of the wealthiest people on earth.

Who is the NFL owned by?

The National Football League is not run by a single person. Instead, it's a trade group comprised of individual franchises or teams. Thirty-one of these clubs are privately owned, while only the Green Bay Packers is held collectively by shareholders. The average NFL owners' salary ranges from $20 million (low end) to probably $500 million (high end) annually.

Who is the richest owner in the NFL?

Most of the wealthiest owners of the National Football League are American, which is no surprise since football is an American game. So here is the top 15 richest NFL owners list.

1. David Tepper - $15.8 billion

David Tepper looks on before their game against the Washington Redskins at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Who is the best owner in the NFL? David Alan Tepper is one of the few American billionaires. He is a hedge fund manager and owns the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League.

Tepper is the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, a global hedge fund based in Miami Beach, Florida. With a net worth of $15.8 billion, he is the wealthiest NFL team owner and ranks 142 on the list of the richest men in the world.

2. Stan Kroenke - $10.7 billion

Stan Kroenke at a press conference at Forum to celebrate and welcome the team to Los Angeles. Photo: Irfan Khan

Stanley Kroenke is the second of the NFL owners ranked by wealth with a net worth of $10.7 billion. He made his fortune from his various lucrative businesses, including the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the holding company of the Arsenal F.C., Denver Nuggets of the NBA, and the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.

3. Jerry Jones - $10.4 billion

Jerry Jones looks over warm-ups before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Jonathan Bachman

Jerral Wayne Jones has been the owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL since 1989. The Dallas Cowboys is based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Jerril purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989. Currently, he is the owner, president, and general manager of the team. The team is now worth over $10.4 billion.

4. Shahid Khan - $9 billion

Shad Khan on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Sam Greenwood

Shahid Khan is a Pakistani-American billionaire and an illustrious businessman, is a manufacturer of automobile parts Flex-N-Gate in Illinois, and the owner of Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League. Khan was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine in 2012, and he was dubbed the "Face of the American Dream." Khan's net worth is approximately $9 billion as of September 2016.

5. Stephen Ross- $8.3 billion

Stephen M. Ross attends the opening day of the Edge NYC, an outdoor observation deck on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, on March 11, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn

Stephen Ross is an American real estate developer, philanthropist, and sports team owner. Ross is the chairman and majority owner of The Related Companies, a global real estate development firm he founded in 1972 and 95% owner of Miami Dolphins.

6. Robert Kraft - $8.3 billion

Robert Kraft at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Robert Kraft is an American billionaire businessman. He is the chairman and chief executive officer of the Kraft Group, a group of privately held companies in the professional sports, manufacturing, and real estate development industries doing business in 90 countries. He has been the owner of the New England Patriots of the National Football League since 1994.

Robert Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994; the team is now worth about $5 billion and has won six Super Bowl rings. He started a professional videogaming team in Boston, part of the Overwatch esports league, in 2017.

7. Arthur Blank - $8.1 billion

Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons Chairman, looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Arthur Blank is an American businessman and a co-founder of the home improvement retailer The Home Depot. He currently owns the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League. He is also well known for his philanthropy, and his Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has donated millions of dollars to community causes since 1995.

8. Steve Bisciotti - $5.8 billion

Steve Bisciotti of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Stephen Bisciotti is an American business executive and the current majority owner of the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL.

9. Terry Pegula - $5.7 billion

Terry Pegula of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs during a game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire

Terrence Pegula is an American billionaire businessman interested in natural gas development, real estate, entertainment and professional sports. He is the owner of Pegula Sports and Entertainment which owns the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

10. Janice McNair - $4.2 billion

Janice McNair of the Houston Texans on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Are there any female NFL owners? Janice is among the few female owners of teams in the National Football League. She is the co-founder and current owner of the Houston Texans, a position which she assumed after the death of her husband Bob McNair in 2018.

11. Denise DeBartolo York - $4 billion

Denise is among the wealthiest female NFL owners. She is an American billionaire businesswoman who is the owner and co-chair of the San Francisco 49ers American football team. She is the daughter of late construction magnate Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. and the late Marie Patricia Montani DeBartolo.

Since Denise's father purchased the 49ers in 1977, she has been an integral part of four decades of 49ers football, including 47 playoff contests and five Super Bowl victories.

12. Gayle Benson - $3.8 billion

Gayle Benson looks on during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Sean Gardner

Gayle Benson is an American billionaire, businesswoman and sports franchise owner. Following the death of her husband, Tom Benson, she became principal owner of the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League and the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association in 2018.

13. Jimmy Haslam - $3.8 billion

Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam walks off the field after a joint practice with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

James Haslam is an American businessman and sports executive. He is the chairman of the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain board. He and his wife Dee own the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League and the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

14. Jim Irsay - $3.5 billion

Jim Irsay attends the 15th Annual HOPE Luncheon Seminar at The Plaza Hotel on November 10, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Jim Irsay is an American businessman known for being the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League. He grew up with the Colts, living with the team during summer camp and traveling on the team bus. Since Irsay assumed ownership, the Colts have become noticeably more successful, notching 14 winning seasons (including a Super Bowl win in 2006).

15. Jeffrey Lurie - $3.5 billion

Jeffrey Lurie of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on January 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: G Fiume

Jeffrey Lurie is an American motion picture producer, businessman, and the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. Lurie bought the Philadelphia Eagles on May 6, 1994, from Braman for $195 million.

Who is the oldest NFL owner?

Virginia McCaskey speaks at the Ring of Excellence ceremony for Brian Urlacher's recent induction into the Hall of Fame in game action on September 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo: Robin Alam

Ranking NFL owners by age, the oldest holder in the National football league is Virginia Halas McCaskey at the age of 97 years, is the principal owner of the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. She has a net worth of $1.3 billion.

Are there any black NFL owners?

No, there are not. Currently, there are only two minority American football executives. There is Shahd Kahn, a Pakistani-American who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Kim Pegula, who is Asian American and co-owns the Buffalo Bills.

Who are the poorest NFL owners?

The National Football League is a very lucrative business. Therefore, in truth, all owners are wealthy. The NFL executive with the least net worth is Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders, worth $500 million.

So there you have it, the 15 richest NFL owners in 2022. These executives have invested a lot of their money, time and efforts to ensure the success of their teams and thus deserve the reward.

