The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase has finally opened up about how her marriage of 17 years ended

This was after the star and her husband trended on social media when he shared that he wanted a second wife

Nozipho shared that her marriage went from amazing to bad ever since her husband's decision to take a second wife

‘Mommy Club’ star Nozipho Ntshangase talked about her failed marriage. Image: @simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

The Mommy Club season two cast member Nozipho Ntshangase broke her silence months after her marital woes trended.

Nozipho on how her marriage of 17 years ended

Things haven't been all rosy for Nozipho Ntshangase after her marital woes flooded social media in March 2024.

Recently, the reality TV star decided to open up and talk about how her 17-year marriage ended in shambles, all because her husband decided to get a second wife.

According to Fakazanews, Ntshangase shared how it all ended during a podcast interview with Mo and Phindi. Nozipho also spoke about how she had planned to study medicine after years of being a stay-at-home mom and wife.

She said:

"We devised a plan to make the medicine a success. My unwavering support fueled his career. I was the backbone of his business, juggling childcare with the relentless pursuit of tender submissions.

"Watching our relationship crumble, I realise it's impossible to invest wholeheartedly in something that clearly isn't part of my future plans."

Ntshangase further mentioned that she thought all of this was a phase that her husband was going through, and it would soon pass, but only to realise that it was the beginning of her nightmare.

She said:

"The struggle has been immense. I've found myself wide awake in the dead of night, desperately calling a friend, asking in disbelief, Thandi, how did we end up here?"

Polygamous Tiktokker is living her best life with her sister-wife and husband

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman's TikTok has Mzansi rethinking the idea. The post has women of SA wishing they also had a 'sister-wife'.

@bafikilezaloonomn shared the glamorous lifestyle she shares with her husband and her husband's second wife, and people were impressed. From travelling to matching outfits - Mzansi agreed that the lifestyle suited the family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News