The Mommy Club will be introducing some new faces in the next season

The reality show is set to make a stellar return in 2024 and will welcome two newbies

Mzansi weighed in on the upcoming season and its new additions

The cast members will be introduced in the second season of 'The Mommy Club.' Image: BatswadiMag

The cast of The Mommy Club is getting a makeover for the new season; this comes after a spicy reunion hosted by Thembisa Mdoda. With the return of its second season, the show will introduce new faces, Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande, who fans hope add some spice to the already feisty cast.

The Mommy Club welcomes new cast members

One of the country's leading reality shows, The Mommy Club, is set to make a stellar return for its second season. Coming from an epic finale, the show promises to keep viewers glued to their seats with more luxury, more drama, and more mommies.

Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, revealed that Nozipho Ntshangase and Jabulile Sande would be joining the cast for the next season premiering on Monday, 19 February 2024 on Showmax.

Veterans Her Majesty, Mrs Mops, Nunurai and Ratile will also be returning to welcome the newbies, and fans got a sneak peek with a sizzling trailer:

Mzansi weighs in on The Mommy Club teaser

Netizens can't wait for all the drama and entertainment in the new season of The Mommy Club:

Todi_M2 hyped up the show:

"This is how you do it! You don’t make us wait a year for a new season of a reality TV show!! Strike the iron while it is hot!"

nokuhle_kumalo was excited:

"I want them to drop the entire season all at once! I’m so ready to see this. Especially the new characters."

gee_rankhumise said:

"I need my girl Nunurai to drag Mrs Mops and Her Majesty to filth this season!!"

Meanwhile, some netizens were stunned by the controversial Ms Manche's sudden appearance in the show's second season after ditching the reunion:

ItsJust_Lusanda asked:

"Why is Ms Manche back when she wasn't at the reunion?"

_bonnie_tta was surprised:

"Already? That was quick. I didn’t expect Ms Manche to come back after not showing up for the reunion."

@precious_mn was stunned:

"Ms Manche likes being the main character, why is she back?"

RHOD make changes for new season

In more reality TV updates, Briefly News shared the details behind Annie Mthembu's sudden exit from The Real Housewives of Durban. The reality TV star revealed the reasons behind her unexpected departure.

Taking Annie's place will be media personality, Zama Ngcobo, who told Briefly News about her move into reality television as well as what fans can look forward to.

