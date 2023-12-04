Zithulele Khwela is overjoyed after winning a case against Umkhoka: The Curse

The songwriter had exposed and dragged the show's producers to court for not paying him his royalties

Zithulele, who is behind the soundtrack for the popular soapie, has finally won his legal battle and will receive what's due to him

After dragging the producers of ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ to court over royalties, Zithulele Khwela has won his case. Image: joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Zithulele Khwela has officially won his case with Umkhokha: The Curse. Following his bid to take the show's producers to court over non-payment, Khwela came out victorious and will finally receive his royalties for producing the soundtrack.

Umkhokha: The Curse reaches agreement with Zithulele Khwela

Mzansi Magic's popular series, Umkhokha: The Curse, has been involved in a heated legal battle with Zithulele Khwela over royalties.

After recently exposing the show and its producers for doing him dirty and failing to pay him, Zithulele has emerged victorious.

The main soundtrack, Mkhululi Wezoni is among the songs in the soapie that were produced by Zithulele but not credited to him. According to ZiMoja, the award-winning composer will finally get what's due to him after reportedly signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Speaking to Briefly News, Khwela wouldn't comment further on the matter except to say that he was very happy over his victory.

Mzansi shows love to Zithulele Khwela's song

Netizens aren't only locked on Umkhokha: The Curse for its dramatic storylines, but also for the amazing soundtrack - more so Zithulele Khwela's Mkhululi Wezoni.

Khwela also won an award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) for Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score - TV Drama for Umkhokha: The Curse.

lesilicious1 asked:

"What's the name of this song? It resonated with me."

PebblesNeo requested:

"Umkhokha needs to give us an album of all these songs."

Noks_KaMajiya praised Zithulele:

"What Zithulele Khwela did with that song can never be undone, EVER!"

Tiyani_Reloaded confessed:

"Yazi, the soundtracks make me emotional!"

Robbie Malinga's widow fights for royalties

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed how Ann Malinga, widow to late music legend, Robbie Malinga is fighting for her husband's royalties.

The businesswoman opened up about her years-long battle with Robbie's previous labels, saying her husband was duped by music executives.

This is another way to help foster her husband's legacy. Ann recently released Robbie's biography detailing the story of his life.

Source: Briefly News