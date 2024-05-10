The ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula changed vehicles after criticism for using a G-wagon belonging to fraud-accused Anwar Khan

Mbalula went around the township of Inanda in a luxury armoured car worth an estimated R3 million

Anwar "Dogg" Khan faces criminal charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering

Fikile Mbalula toured the township of Inanda in a luxury armoured car, worth an estimated R3 million. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images/ Screenshot from @EWN

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has changed cars following criticism over travelling in vehicles owned by celebrity bodyguards and University of Fort Hare fraud and corruption accused Anwar "Dogg" Khan.

Mbalula found himself at the centre of controversy as he campaigned in the north Durban township of Inanda, navigating the streets in an armoured Mercedes-AMG G63.

The vehicle raised eyebrows and sparked criticism amidst ongoing legal battles surrounding Khan's enterprises.

In a post on X, Mbalula was seen in a different car entourage:

The armoured Mercedes-AMG G63

Footage by EWN on X shows Mbalula arriving in Amaoti – a series of shacks that sits between Ntuzuma and Inanda – in the G63:

The extravagant car, sourced from Pentagon International Armouring Corporation, grabbed attention with its estimated value of nearly R3 million and its bulletproof features.

Mbalula, however, sought to distance himself from Khan and the Pentagon, asserting that the ANC managed his security details and that the vehicle was provided by a sister security company contracted to the party.

There is no association with Khan.

Despite Mbalula's denials of any association with Khan, questions lingered over the propriety of utilising a vehicle linked to someone facing severe criminal charges.

Khan, known for his work as a celebrity bodyguard, faces allegations related to a multimillion-rand kickback scheme at the University of Fort Hare, casting a shadow over his business dealings.

Mbalula missed the mark on his Inanda visit

Using such a luxurious and heavily armoured vehicle in the impoverished township of Inanda underscored broader concerns about inequality and extravagance within South African politics.

Mbalula's attempt to connect with residents, mainly by discussing the R350 basic income grant, juxtaposed starkly with the luxury of his transportation.

Responding to the growing scrutiny, Mbalula maintained that the vehicle was provided as "assistance" at no charge and emphasised that it was not armoured, despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe echoed his defence, downplaying the controversy, suggesting that such vehicles were standard among party leaders and dismissing criticism as hypocritical.

The controversy comes at a critical juncture for the ANC, which seeks to maintain its dominance in KwaZulu-Natal despite challenges from rival parties.

Mbalula's presence in the region underscores the significance of the upcoming elections and the party's efforts to secure support in crucial battleground provinces.

