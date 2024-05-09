The Hawks have arrested a sixth suspect in the November 2023 kidnapping of a businessman in the Eastern Cape

The 47-year-old appeared briefly before the East London Magistrate's Court before he was remanded with his co-accused

All six accused were scheduled to return before the court on 5 June 2024 to allow for further investigation and consultations

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The sixth suspect in the robbery and kidnapping of a businessman in the Eastern Cape was remanded in custody. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

The sixth suspect linked to the kidnapping of a businessman in the Eastern Cape will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Hawks trace the sixth suspect

The Hawks captured the 47-year-old man, and he appeared briefly before the East London Magistrate's Court on 9 May 2024. The SAPS said the man was facing kidnapping charges linked to the crime committed on 17 November 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Authorities said the suspect, along with his co-accused, allegedly cornered the victim while he was in his car at a warehouse yard. The armed men reportedly forced the victim to drive his vehicle and demanded his bank cards and pins. They later released the man and abandoned his car. Police added that the culprits then spent R300,000 of the man's money.

Businessman's relative linked to crime

A report by IOL said a police probe found that the people who orchestrated the crime included the victim's employee and a relative.

Mlandeli Gwadiso,43, Bonginkosi Gwadiso,25, Mxolisi Mapoyi, 38, Asemahle Mahashe, 32, and Sandisile Sithonga, 32, were arrested in November and December 2023 by the Hawk's Provincial Kidnapping Task Team of Serious Organised Crime Investigation and the East London Detective Tracing Team.

The magistrate remanded the suspects in custody until their next appearance on 5 June 2024 to allow further investigation and consultations.

Cape Town man robbed of R486,000 in shopping centre's parking lot

Briefly News reported that security footage of a robbery at a shopping centre in Cape Town sparked conversations on social media.

The video showed a man being robbed of his black duffel bag and a firearm at the parking lot of Kenilworth Centre.

The robbers reportedly made off with R480,000, piquing netizens' curiosity about why the victim was carrying so much money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News