Gauteng police have apprehended seven individuals who were part of a kidnapping ring targeting victims through the Grindr dating app

The suspects were caught after kidnapping a Wits student and demanding R30 000 for his release

South Africans are happy that the alleged perpetrators have been arrested because they have been complaining about the dangers they've faced

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have cracked down on a kidnapping ring that allegedly targets individuals using the online dating app Grindr.

Police rescued a Wits student after he was kidnapped for ransom and lured using the Grindr app. Images: @AthlendaM/X & Leon Neal

Seven people were handcuffed in Denver, Johannesburg on Thursday, 21 September.

Wits students lured on Grindr app

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the men lured a University of Witswatersrand student and demanded R30 000 from his parents for his release.

In a short statement on X (formerly Twitter), Mathe said the suspects were linked to 85 other cases where members of the LGBTQIA+ community were targeted for ransom money.

How they were arrested

According to EWN, the 18-year-old student was kidnapped on Tuesday, 19 September. He was reported missing by his roommate on the same day, which launched a police investigation.

The police caught one of the suspects at an ATM while he was trying to withdraw the ransom money.

The suspect led the police to Denver, where the other suspects were found, and the victim was held hostage. The student was bound and unconscious when the police found him.

The seven men face charges related to kidnapping and extortion.

South Africans welcome arrests

@DivineTime2All said:

"This team of investigators are doing an awesome job....#WellDoneGuys I'm glad the student was found. As for online dating, stay away it's not safe in there!"

@VernonDemos1 said:

"This has been happening on the Grindr app for a long time, and it still continues. How can anyone be safe if there are criminals all over."

@Umeshinzelle said:

"Well done, Gauteng SAPS."

@goolammv said:

"Thank you to @Nhlanhla_Sizani, after you saw social media posts of people complaining about this crime, you made a commitment to arrest the thugs. South Africans salute you."

@BhekiBt said:

"Police are working hard these days."

@literockstar said:

"They should not be released on bail. They’ve terrorised people and have caused too much harm."

