The South African Police Service in Gauteng worked swiftly to find a kidnapped four-month-old baby

The infant boy was abducted outside his home in Dobsonville on Tuesday, 6 June

South Africans have praised the police for their work and said these are the kind of stories they like to read about

SOWETO - A four-month-old infant boy has been safely reunited with his parent after being snatched outside his home in Dobsonville in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Anti-kidnapping task team swiftly finds an abducted baby

According to IOL, the kidnapping incident occurred on Tuesday, 6 June, and the baby boy was found less than 24 hours after the abduction.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe stated that the boy's abduction was reported to the South African Police (SAPS), and they immediately began searching for the child.

A search party unit was mobilised, and the infant was traced to a mining area in Roodepoort at around 11pm. Mathe said the child was rescued and taken to a health facility where he was assessed.

He was cleared and taken home to be with his parents. The police are still looking for the infant's kidnappers, who fled on foot when the police arrived at the scene.

Infant boy's kidnappers demanded a ransom

According to News24, the kidnappers took the infant, hoping to get a ransom. Mathe told the publication that they initially demanded a ransom of R500 000, which they later reduced to R10 000.

Fortunately for the family, the child was found before any money was exchanged.

South Africans praise SAPS for the swift recovery of kidnapped Soweto baby boy

@chrismagswan said:

"This is the kind of success stories we want to hear from SAPS - well done!"

@muzi_mocco said:

"The area the kidnappers fled to should make one ask for more information."

Jan Stander said:

"Well done. Salute."

Nobelungu Taunyane said:

"Wonder what motive they had with the baby. We salute the team that worked on the case. But then they still have to go after the perpetrator otherwise, he's coming back more clever, more careful and more dangerous."

