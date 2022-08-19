Six-year-old Shahnawaz Asghar has been found and safely returned home to his parents in Cape Town

The letting boy was snatched outside his home on Wednesday by six armed men

South Africans have taken to social media to rejoice about the little boy's safe return

CAPE TOWN - The family of a kidnapped six-year-old boy in Cape Town has confirmed that he was returned home on Thursday night, 18 August.

6-Year-old Shanawaaz Asghar's family has confirmed that he is back home after being kidnapped on Wednesday morning. Images: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Shahnawaz Asghar, who is a pre-schooler in Grade R, was snatched outside his home on Wednesday, 17 August, by six men driving a silver VW Polo.

According to IOL, the little boy was taken by armed men at around 8am while his mother was making preparations to take him and his three siblings to school, which was a walking distance from where they lived.

Speaking to News24, the family's spokesperson, Dawood Esack confirmed the little boy's return and added that he was unharmed by the assailants, both mentally and physically.

The South African Police Services is yet to confirm Asghar's safe return home.

South Africans react

Many South Africans expressed happiness that the six-year-old boy was returned home to his parents safely, however, some people are still wondering what was the motive behind his kidnapping.

Here are some comments:

@KingThesues said:

"Thank God Almighty for His presence in this dark world. We praise You, Father Almighty, for Your unending mercy, love and forgiveness. Amen"

@dhb1989 said:

"Good news to start the weekend with."

@MercyBreda said:

"Thank God for the safe return of the little boy."

@Merts8888 said:

"But why was he “snatched”?"

@Blessy2ltai said:

"Good news indeed."

@Elvera_VA said:

"Thank God! They need to arrest those 6 men."

