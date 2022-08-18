Three female security guards were apparently abducted on night duty at Seeisoville Stadium in Kroonstad under mysterious circumstances

The disappearances were reported when the morning shift arrived to relieve the women and could not find them on the premises

The police and community members scoured the area and eventually found the security staff bound and disorientated on the outskirts of Maokeng

Three female security guards who mysteriously disappeared while on duty at Seeisoville Stadium in Maokeng, Kroonstad, have been found. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

KROONSTAD - Three female security guards who mysteriously disappeared while working at the Seeisoville Stadium on Wednesday, 17 August, have been found.

The women were reported missing when the morning shift came to relieve them from their posts and discovered that the security guards were nowhere to be found.

SABC News reported that the women’s cellphones and personal effects were in the guardroom, but the morning shift could not find the night shift guards anywhere.

Police called for the public to help in the search for the missing women and community members came out in their numbers to join the police’s search effort, TimesLIVE reports.

Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the women were found bound and disorientated in Lovedale on the outskirts of Maokeng.

They were taken to the hospital to receive medical attention for their disoriented condition.

South Africans disturbed by apparent abduction of the 3 women

South Africans are concerned about the direction that the country is moving in. Many voiced their concerns on social media.

Here are some comments:

@Driza84 said:

“Nah, we are in the deepest hell I tell you!”

@KatlegoKaG commented:

“South Africa is depressing and Bheki Cele is still the Minister of POLICE.”

@fazmal_nao posted:

“Nothing is sacred.”

Source: Briefly News