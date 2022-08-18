An induna in KwaZulu-Natal stopped a family from burying their loved one on land he allegedly owns in the uMzumbe Municipality

The humiliated family was forced to carry the coffin away while men shovelled sand back in the grave

The uMzumbe Local Municipality stepped in and offered to pay for the cost of the funeral, which will take place on Thursday, 18 August

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

KWAZULU-NATAL - A mourning family is still reeling in shock after they were not allowed to bury their loved one on land allegedly owned by an induna in the uMzumbe Municipality. The Mthwalume family described the experience as humiliating.

A KwaZulu-Natal family was forced to stop the burial of a loved one. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The funeral service of Naledi Mkhungo’s sister, Rosemary, was brought to an abrupt halt by Induna Siphiwe Malulek, who claimed the family had no right to bury anyone on his land. A video of the sad situation was seen by TimesLIVE and according to the publication, the family was forced to carry the coffin away while men filled the grave.

Naledi said that most mourners were female and were helpless under the “wrath” of the induna. Rosemary’s child was saving up money to purchase a portion of the land for R11 000 and had yet settled the balance of a little over R2 000 when she passed on in July. She was due to be buried over the weekend and the funeral had been sponsored.

The local municipality stepped in and offered to pay for the cost of the funeral, which will now take place on Thursday, 18 August. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala applauded the municipality for its efforts. According to IOL, the department has also offered to assist the family with psychosocial support and help them procure an RDP house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users react to the induna’s actions:

Malesela Emmanuel Modipane said:

“This nonsense of Indunas must come to end as they think they are some kinds of semi-gods always looking after their own interests, not the communities they are supposed to serve.”

Phillip Moses Maruwati commented:

“That induna lost the spirit of humanity and Ubuntu.”

Netshifhefhe Tshililo Watson posted:

“He should have been the one who has given the family comfort and allowed them to bury their loved ones. Land politics will always be there and can be separated from bereaved families.”

Dlalisile Khumalo added:

“Unbelievable. Very inhumane action by the so-called induna.”

Zulu’s prepared to wage war against government over land

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that Zulu warriors (Amabutho) are prepared to "deal with" anyone who attempts to change or interfere with the Ingonyama Trust Act.

Briefly News learned that Amabutho leader Induna Muzi Nyandeni said the recommendations made by a committee led by Kgalema Motlanthe to repeal the act were very disturbing, according to The Citizen.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News