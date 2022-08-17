Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union President Joseph Mathunjwa attacked the presidents who ruled since 1994

He delivered the keynote address during the Marikana massacre’s 10th-anniversary event and said the leaders did nothing for South Africans

Mathunjwa also called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for not using his fortune to change the country for the better

MARIKANA - President of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) Joseph Mathunjwa called out the nation’s leaders post-apartheid. He delivered a keynote address during the Marikana massacre’s 10th-anniversary event in the North West on Tuesday, 16 August, when he made the remarks.

Mathunjwa started his attack on the presidents from 1994, saying they failed to deal with issues such as poverty, inequality, and gender-based violence. President Cyril Ramaphosa came under fire for not doing enough to improve the lives of South Africans, according to SABC News. Mathunjwa said despite being a billionaire, Ramaphosa did not change the lives of black children.

“South African government is spending billions of social grants just to put the people of South Africa in the dark. Just to confine people to be their slaves, to vote them to power, to create a state that is dependent on politicians,” he said.

He said the country needs a president with compassion who God appoints.

During his address, Mathunjwa also noted that the AMCU plans to form a united front with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM). The two unions have been at loggerheads but have decided to put aside their differences in the workers. NUM General Secretary William Mabapa told Eyewitness News that they need to band together for a brighter future for trade unions.

South Africans react to the AMCU president’s address

Many internet users call for Joseph Mathunjwa to be held responsible for misleading the mineworkers and the Marikana massacre:

@CTshifhango said:

“This guy has misled the mineworkers. It’s high time he must be held responsible for Marikina’s killing.”

@vusumuziCR22 commented:

“10 years later still asking for handouts that are not worthy or necessary. He himself and survivors are the guilty persons for instigating the police.”

@MtungwaThato posted:

“I would tell Mathunjwa straight in his eyes that he is the cause of death for the 10 people who died, an instigator in the death of the 34 later. Marikana people are sleeping with the devil himself.”

@nthabiseng_ms added:

“I heard Mathunjwa screaming yesterday. That guy should stop trying to pin these murders on CR, he is responsible for all 44 murders. Concomitant action was necessary because they were killing people.”

