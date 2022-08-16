Community members, mining unions and politicians have gathered together to honour the victims of the Marikana massacre

Tuesday, 16 August marks the 10th anniversary of the 34 striking mineworkers who were shot and killed by police officers

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union will use the ceremony to highlight the plight of workers

MARIKANA - On the 10th anniversary of the Marikana massacre, South Africans are still calling for justice for the 34 striking mineworkers who were gunned down by police officers.

Community members have rallied to honour the victims of the Marikana massacre on the 10th anniversary of their deaths. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Community members are hosting an official ceremony to mark the anniversary, and local leaders, mineworker unions and politicians are expected to attend the event. The 34 mineworkers will be honoured during the 10th-anniversary ceremony.

The event is underway at the Koppie outside Rustenburg in the North West. According to SABC News, the mining union, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, will use the ceremony to highlight the plight of workers and how it plans to improve their living conditions.

The 34 mineworkers were killed while demanding a monthly salary of R12 500. Many South Africans also believe that no one has taken proper accountability for the massacre that left a deep hole in the community.

South Africans call for accountability for the massacre

Briefly News took to Twitter to ask readers about their views on who should be held accountable for the deaths. More than 50% of social media users called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be liable for the killings.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions from internet users who have strong opinions on the tragic incident:

James Nota said:

“I just don’t understand what should be celebrated while there’s still no justice for the families.”

Simfumene Mpingha Sotshongaye posted:

“Mara why did they carry spears in the protest? And why did they kill the poor securities? But may they keep on resting in peace..kodwa they were so violent yei.”

Quinton Sompisi commented:

“I remember like it was yesterday the most brutal police force in post-apartheid era.”

Sizoh Zwane wrote:

“Mr Phala Phala hasn’t yet compensated the families of victims they are drowning in hunger.”

Sizwe Qwabe posted:

“I wonder how the devil incarnate sleeps at night, knowing he had so many people massacred. This explains why he is always dosing while seated during the day.”

Nghobeza Mzilikazi added:

“May their souls continue to rest in peace.”

Marikana massacre: Families still awaiting compensation for trauma 10 years after the 34 deaths

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a decade after the Marikana massacre, loved ones of the victims say they are yet to receive compensation for psychological trauma.

On the 10th mineworkers’ death anniversary, little progress has been made to assist their families in dealing with the tragedy.

