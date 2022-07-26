The Bench Marks Foundation is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign from the presidency, citing a number of reasons why he should step down

The organisation also wants Ramaphosa arrested for his role in the Marikana massacre, which will forever be a dark mark on his term as SA's leader

The massacre left 34 mine workers dead and the foundation says Ramaphosa has failed to apologise and take responsibility for the decisions he made

JOHANNESBURG - The Bench Marks Foundation says it’s been 10 years since the Marikana massacre, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has not apologised for his involvement. The organisation is calling for Ramaphosa to resign from the presidency and be arrested.

The Bench Marks Foundation calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be held accountable for the Marikana massacre. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

The massacre left 34 mine workers dead and 78 injured. The foundation’s chairperson, Bishop Jo Seoka, said Ramaphosa has failed to apologise and show remorse for the deaths and injuries, SABC News reported. The foundation wants the president to stand before a judge and account for his involvement in the massacre.

Seoka also blames the government and the mine owners for the dilapidating state of the Marikana community.

Earlier this month, the South Gauteng High Court found that Ramaphosa could be held liable for the killing and injuring of striking miners. The miners’ attorney, Andries Nkome, told IOL that his clients felt vindicated when they were informed that the courts shared their view that Ramaphosa caused the massacre.

South Africans react to the foundation’s call:

@tymlescouture said:

“Why is he still roaming the streets freely?”

@M_arthur_M posted:

“So, there’s also a Bench Mark Foundation??? What’s their take on the current economy and land?”

@longlive_stiles commented:

“Please, that would be great.”

@20ArtisticMinds added:

“They must go and tell their collaborators to go to hell.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa can be held personally liable for “planned” Marikana massacre, court says

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported nearly 10 years after the Marikana massacre, a judgement has been found that will allow President Cyril Ramaphosa to be personally liable for compensation.

Judge Frits van Oosten found that the president took part in, planned and endorsed the cooperation between the Lonmin mine in Marikana and members of the South African Police Service. The South Gauteng High Court ruled in favour of the workers seeking compensation against the president and Sibanye Stillwater mine owners.

