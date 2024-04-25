Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team has filed an extension to answer an affidavit in his battle against the Independent Electoral Commission

The Constitutional Court ordered Zuma and the MK Party to answer affidavits in the IEC's appeal to have Zuma run as the party's presidential candidate

Some South Africans thought that Zuma should not be on the ballot, and others believed that he should be the country's next leader

JOHANNESBURG – The MK Party's leader, Jacob Zuma's legal team, has filed an extension to answer affidavits in the party's fight against the Independent Electoral Commission, which determined that Zuma is not fit to run for office.

Zuma's legal team has yet to reply

According to TimesLIVE, The Constitutional Court requested Zuma and the MK party to submit affidavits in response to the IEC's appeal against Zuma being allowed to run for office. The legal team claimed it was occupied with other matters and could only consult with its clients on Wednesday, 24 April.

What you need to know about the IEC vs Zuma case

South Africans argue Zuma's fitness for office

However, Netizens on Facebook vigorously debated whether Zuma should be in the office.

Roccafela Songame said:

"This angry madala won't be on the ballot paper on 29 May."

Mthoko Mthoko said:

"Zuma is too old now. In all African countries, we have this problem."

Malope Happy Sekatike said:

"This madala must retire from politics."

Others were behind him.

SK Bandile said:

"As expected, the court headed by Raymond Zondo is already acting silly against Zuma. How can a court give a respondent such a short time to file their answering affidavit?"

Kanye Pamba said:

"Buy some time, old man. The IEC should have already printed the papers by now."

