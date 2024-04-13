The uMkhontho weSizwe (MK) party has raised concerns about the Electoral Commission (IEC) in preparation for the May elections

This comes after the IEC appealed the Constitutional Court's decision permitting former President Jacob Zuma to run as the party's candidate

The IEC based its decision on two public appeals, citing Zuma's 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court in 2021

The MK party is calling on IEC commissioner Janet Love to step down from her position. Images: Getty Images/ Giuanlugi Guercia and IEC.

JOHANNESBURG—The uMkhontho weSizwe (MK) party is raising questions about how the Electoral Commission (IEC) is handling Jacob Zuma's candidacy for the May elections.

Zuma's candidacy

This comes after the Electoral Commission's decision to appeal against the Constitutional Court's ruling, which allowed Zuma to stand as the MK party's candidate.

The IEC's decision to challenge Zuma's candidacy stems from two public appeals against his eligibility, citing his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court in 2021.

According to the SABC, the MK party has criticised the IEC's actions, particularly citing statements made by IEC Commissioner Janet Love during a January media briefing. Love had indicated that Zuma would not be eligible for the MK party's parliamentary candidates' list, a move the MK party deems premature and against electoral rules.

The party also expressed concern over Love's involvement in the decision-making process regarding Zuma's eligibility and her prior role in auditing the Democratic Republic of Congo's voter registration process, which drew criticism from opposition candidates.

In response to the IEC's appeal, the MK party has called for Janet Love's immediate resignation, citing what they perceive as "blatant bias." The party has given a seven-day ultimatum for Love's resignation, warning of potential legal action if their demand is unmet.

IEC clears the air

The Electoral Commission, on the other hand, has clarified that its appeal does not target any individual but seeks to clarify constitutional principles regarding candidate nominations for elections, ensuring fair application across all contestants.

Netizens divided over Zuma

While former president Jacob Zuma has many supporters in his corner, many call for him not to participate in this year's elections.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Uplifted Amukelani Isaac shared:

"But the court has ruled. There is a reason for the existence of the courts, and we can't always be right."

@Justin SA Phahlane joked:

"No more peace. Zuma is back."

@Gasemoeng Clinton Glaton Phakedi explained:

"I also think she is biased now; this isn't the IEC's battle. The IEC was adjudications on the objection of Dr Masakhona, and their verdict has since been set aside."

Rebecca Mashea expressed:

"I support MK on this one."

@uzuko Gwama commented:

Mk website party must stop thinking they are the only ones with rights."

@Steven Moraswi laughed:

"Zuma is good at playing the victim; he did that in 2005 after being fired."

Jacob Zuma takes a swipe at the IEC.

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Former President Jacob Zuma has accused the IEC of politicking and attempting to block him from participating in the upcoming polls.

Msholozi criticised the IEC for not going after the individual who hid stolen money under a mattress, alluding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga.

Zuma reiterated that he couldn't complete his second term as President was still eligible to run.

