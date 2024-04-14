Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has called on South Africans to vote corrupt officials back into power at this year's elections

Mandosela has asked for citizens to be wise as they head to the polls and look at the corruption scandals linked to the candidate

She affirmed that if the likes of former president Jacob Zuma were to be brought back to public office, they would bring the country into total collapse

Thuli Madonsela has called on citizens to think before they vote for Jacob Zuma. Images: @ThuliMadonsela3 and Getty Images/Sean Gallup.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela warned South Africans not to vote for corrupt politicians at next month's general elections.

Thuli Madonsela issues warning

According to eNCA, Madonsela says if the likes of former president Jacob Zuma were to be brought back to public office, they'd bring the country into total collapse.

She says South Africans must know that Zuma sold the country to the Guptas.

Madonsela added:

"The people of South Africa shouldn't forget that because if he does come back into power, he won't do that just; he will finish that job."

Zuma and the Gupta family

The Gupta brothers have become symbols of corruption during Jacob Zuma's nearly nine-year presidency in South Africa. They are accused of leveraging their close ties with Zuma and business connections with his son, Duduzane, to manipulate cabinet appointments and unlawfully obtain lucrative state contracts worth billions.

Following pressure from the ruling party, Zuma resigned in early 2018, prompting the Guptas to flee to Dubai. They faced corruption charges in 2018, and although two were arrested in Dubai in 2022, they were released as the court denied their extradition to South Africa for trial.

Mzansi weigh in

As South Africans head to the polls, many have been divided on which party they should vote for. Many shared the same sentiments as the former public protector, while others said it was a smear campaign.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Siwakhile Prigozhin Nogaga asked:

"How come we still have South Africa though? Which part exactly that was sold?"

@Xolani Dlamini praised:

"We start with your notice that the is a public protector. You did a good job without fear; big up, Sisi Thuli."

@Nkululeko Nyati Fakade Maguga shared:

"Yes, ma'am, I agree with you. He did. Now he wants people to vote for him to regain Guptaz."

@Sifiso Ernest commented:

"Better by the Gupta compere Robbert Stellenbosch."

@Millicent Bucie said:

"At least we didn't have stage 8 loadshedding."

@Moses Nemisioni expressed:

"Worse president we ever had in SA."

@PiweBaloyi explained:

"One thing: Fosho Zuma left office while petrol was about 11-12 rand. He has a good train system and working at Eskom. My vote for him."

@Sporo Lukhele commented:

"It's unfair to single out Zuma when he had a sea of AC MPs helping, protecting, and egging him on."

