The Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, will not be extradited to South Africa from the UAE

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said his department would appeal the Arab nation's decision to dismiss SA's application

Questions have arisen about whether the brothers are even in detention in the UAE after they were reportedly seen in Switzerland in March

PRETORIA - In a shocking twist to the Gupta brothers' extradition case, the United Arab Emirates has dismissed SA's application based on a technicality.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola is dissatisfied with the dismissal and vowed to appeal the decision.

According to a diplomatic note sent to the department, an AUE court found that the arrest warrants for Rajesh and Atul Gupta had been cancelled. Additionally, it found that the UAE had jurisdiction to prosecute the brothers on money laundering charges.

During a media briefing on Friday, 7 April, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi said that the National Prosecuting Authority had done everything possible to follow UAE legal processes, TimesLIVE reported.

Gupta brother reportedly sighted roaming free in Switzerland

Earlier, Briefly News reported that there was speculation that the Gutpa brothers, Rajesh and Atul, were not being detained in the UAE as reported.

Rajesh and Atul have allegedly been remanded in custody since July 2022 after a failed bail bid.

However, a rumoured sighing of the brothers in Switzerland cast aspersions on whether they were detained in the UAE, Bloomberg reported.

South Africans disappointed in Gupta extradition debacle

Below are some comments:

Butch Burchell slammed:

"What a useless bunch in this country. Can't get anything right."

Mzi Ngubane claimed:

"Some of us knew from the beginning that the Guptas' story was a lie."

Lebo Lebogang criticised:

"Lamola has failed dismally as a minister."

Parthy Chetty said:

"And we must believe it's a coincidence. Many skeletons will come out if they are tried in our country."

Thando Doko added:

"Rumours are the Gupta brothers are currently walking the streets of Switzerland."

