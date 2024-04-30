The co-founder of the National African Federated Chambers of Commerce, Dr Sam Motsuenyane, has passed away

Dr Motsuenyane was considered the father of black businesses and was instrumental in the founding of the African Bank

South Africans mourned his death and celebrated the impact that he left on small businesses in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – One of the founders of the National African Federated Chambers of Commerce (NAFCOC), Dr Sam Motsuenyane, has passed away.

NAFCOC co-founder Dr Motsuenyane passes away

According to TimesLIVE, Motsuenyane was NAFCOC's co-founder. NAFCOC was founded in 1964 to champion the rights of black entrepreneurs during the height of apartheid. He also served as South Africa's ambassador to Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia in 1996 and an ambassador to Oman, Yemen, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Public Interest South Africa lauded Motsuenyane for his impact on black businesses. It described Motseuenyane as a beacon of integrity and innovation, championing ethical entrepreneurship and social responsibility.

Netizens mourn his death

South Africans on Facebook mourned Mostuenyane's death.

Siyabonga ka NoBhijela said:

"One great African has left us, a black conscious African who established the real African Bank in 1975, which was 100% black owned and controlled."

Tim Duncan Yonge Banda said:

"RIP the legend of South African black businesses. Now let NAFCOC help small business owners."

Wahala Maffiazza said:

"May his soul rest in peace, and condolences to the family and friends."

Garry Andrew Davidson said:

"A true legend."

Godfrey Mohale said:

"God blessed him with 27 extra years. Rest in peace, Dr."

