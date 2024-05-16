ANC Veteran Baleka Mbete said the ANC will win the upcoming elections on 29 May.

Mbete said it's evident that the ANC is still a favourite for a lot of South Africans

She also noted that while the MK Party might be a thorn in the way for the ANC, the party remains unshaken

ANC Veteran Baleka Mbete believes the ANC will win the SA general election which are set to take place on 29 May. Images: @MYANC

Source: Twitter

Former ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete made it clear on Wednesday that the ANC will win the upcoming South African general elections "overwhelmingly".

Mbete was speaking during her campaign trail for the ruling party in Ekurhuleni.

"On May 29th, the ANC will secure a decisive victory, and we stand by this commitment. Regardless of the actions of individuals like Zuma or the emergence of factions like the MK Party, we should not be perturbed or uncertain.

"Rest assured, sleep peacefully at night; our focus remains on highlighting the positive accomplishments of the ANC."

ANC is still a fan favourite

Mbete said the ANC retains significant popularity and support among most South Africans due to its accomplishments over the last three decades.

According to Sunday World, While acknowledging that the ANC government is not flawless, she emphasized its substantial successes in enhancing the lives of numerous individuals.

Furthermore, she asserted that factions like the MK Party stand little chance of success as they lack tangible evidence of contributions to the nation.

Mbete's remarks position her among a series of retired ANC figures who have returned to the spotlight to reinforce the party's electoral prospects, which have faced challenges in recent times.

South Africans are tired of the ANC

Mbete argues that 30 years is insufficient to address entrenched social problems such as poverty, unemployment, inadequate access to clean water, and housing shortages comprehensively.

In a report by News24, she suggests that voters should afford the ANC additional time to fulfil commitments made over three decades:

However, South Africans did not shy away from sarcastically showing understanding.

@DirksMervyn

"We understand, they want 500 years. Amasela."

@SlopCrypto

"In all honesty, 30 more years of the ANC being the ruling party, and there will be no South Africa left."

@MagaselaMzobe

"They probably need 500 years to fix things ."

Mbete says she has no interest in the MK Party

Mbete said she had no interest in engaging with uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader and former ANC boss Jacob Zuma.

The former ANC veteran campaigning for the ruling party in Ekurhuleni ahead of the general elections scheduled for 29 May brushed off any notion of dialogue with Zuma's faction.

In response to inquiries about whether she had attempted to persuade Zuma to abandon the ANC for the MK Party.

"Why have I not engaged with him? We are not friends; we were comrades who worked together at a particular time."

During Zuma's tenure, Mbete was a crucial figure in his administration, notably presiding over numerous motions of no confidence in the National Assembly.

She defended her actions, emphasizing that she operated within legal boundaries and upheld parliamentary rules.

"[I did not protect Zuma] because he was a person I worked with in my political party or that he was perhaps an ANC person. It was on the basis of the house rules that I was implementing decisions. I have no regrets."

Mbete acknowledged the challenge posed by splinter groups like the MK Party but urged ANC leaders and supporters to concentrate on highlighting the party's achievements.

She expressed confidence in the ANC's prospects in the upcoming elections, promising an overwhelming victory.

Mbeki says ANC is poised to win in KZN

In a similar report, Briefly News noted that former president Thabo Mbeki said the people of KwaZulu-Natal would listen to the ANC campaign and vote for the party in the 2024 general election.

Addressing a gathering at Heroes Acre in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, Mbeki delivered a passionate plea for support for the ANC, expressing his confidence in the province's voters to align with the party's agenda.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News