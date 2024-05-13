Former president Thabo Mbeki said the people of KwaZulu-Natal would listen to the ANC campaign and vote for the party.

However, Mzansi says Mbeki is delusional because South Africans are fed up

The ANC has been seemingly losing numbers in KZN due to the emergence of the MK Party

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki rallied support for the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, expressing confidence that the province's electorate would heed the party's campaign and vote in its favour.

However, Mzansi argued that Mbeki was delusional and noted that the ANC was out of touch because the energy on the ground was different.

Addressing a gathering at Heroes Acre in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, Mbeki delivered a passionate plea for support for the ANC, expressing his confidence in the province's voters to align with the party's agenda.

South Africans are not convinced

Critics pointed to a perceived disconnection between the ANC's leadership and the grassroots sentiments, highlighting a disparity in the energy observed on the ground.

In a post on X, Mbeki was seen speaking on Saturday at the Heroes Acre in Pietermaritzburg, where he laid wreaths at the graves of struggle veterans Moses Mabhida and Johnny Makatini:

@eskomceo said:

"He is the last person they will listen to in KZN."

@mxolisi740245 commented:

"It would be better if the former president was not involved in this campaign because he appeals to our conscience. He contributed a lot to our economy and prevention of institutionalised corruption, though we didn't see it then until it was in every government department."

@TlhakeU said:

"He is dreaming; most of our people no longer trust ANC. The ANC is corrupt, and its leaders are in denial, but the results of the elections will tell them people are enough. Few days left to vote them out."

@nshela added:

"He must fix the water problem before the elections; then they can listen. Otherwise, it is a dream, nje."

Mbeki's support for the ANC for the general elections 2024

After months of speculation, Mbeki confirmed in March that he would actively campaign for the ANC, citing it as his "obligation" to contribute to the party's cause.

Reflecting on the ANC's manifesto launch on February 24 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Mbeki emphasised the party's commitment to its promises.

"We must do what we can to implement it."

According to the Mail & Guardian, Mbeki expressed optimism that they would discern the sincerity of the ANC's message, urging them to believe that the party is not merely peddling fairy tales.

"Just as I am telling people to vote for the ANC, I equally urge the party to respond to the needs of the people."

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa kicks off election campaign

Last month, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC campaign by expressing his confidence in the ANC's electoral prospects in KwaZulu-Natal, citing the party's strong presence and support base.

According to the ANC, the president started the visit at the KwaXimba, Kwa-Mamdekazi, and Marianhill Park communities on Saturday and addressed residents at the Mellowood Hall in Kwadukuza.

