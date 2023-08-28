Former ANC and South African President Thabo Mbeki has fired shots at the African National Congress

Mbeki said that he cannot campaign for the ruling party knowing that crininals run branches

The former president also urged the youth to question why they should vote for the ANC

PRETORIA - Former President Thabo Mbeki has broken ranks, claiming he cannot campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the 2024 election in good confidence.

Former President Thabo Mbeki speaks out against the ANC, claiming he cannot campaign for the party ahead of the 2024 elections. Image: Leon Sadiki & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The ANC stalwart was speaking at the University of South Africa's Thbo Mbeki's African School of Public and International Affairs.

Mbeki aimed at corrupt ANC officials, claiming that he could not go out and tell South Africans to vote for the party when he knew a criminal led a branch, TimesLIVE reported.

Mbeki said:

"It is not possible to go and say people must vote for a criminal.”

Mbeki urges youth to question voting for ANC

The former South African and ANC president said the youth must demand answers from the ruling party before casting their votes, IOL reported.

Mbeki urged young voters to question what justifies them to vote for the ANC when there are so many negatives related to the party.

The former president also stressed the importance of heading to the polls, adding that questioning political parties is not an alternative for participating in the elections.

SA divided over Thabo Mbeki's ANC comments

Below are some comments:

@OJay92122825 cautioned:

"Emotions will not work, young people must not gamble with their future, they need to be sober and woke."

@PaballoMaz90937 criticised:

"This posture of Former President Thabo Mbeki speaking and de-campaigning ANC is very worrying."

@_Antono__ praised:

"Thabo is on point. He saw, sees, and foresees the deterioration of the once great ANC."

@Eagle66017981 questioned:

"Is he anti-ANC or anti-Cyril Ramaphosa? What happened to his mantra "the ANC lives" when he was still president?"

Source: Briefly News