The EFF is not handling poorly performing public representatives with kid gloves

The party has fired 210 members who failed to secure transport for constituents to get to the EFF's 10-anniversary celebrations

South Africans are not impressed with the EFF's decision and have branded party leader Julius Malema a dictator

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has come under fire for axing 210 public representatives for failing to deliver on their mandates.

On Sunday, 27 August, The EFF's central command team (CCT) dealt a final blow to the representatives who failed to organise or pay for transport for their representatives to get to the party's 10th anniversary at the end of July.

EFF recalls 210 public representatives

The CCT released a on X, formerly Twitter, explaining the move.

The CCT has asked the 210 members to resign from their respective Palimenrary, provincial legislature or councillor deployments with immediate effect. If the representatives fail to resign, the party warned that it would institute disciplinary action

The party added that if the recalled representatives were loyal to the EFF, they would remain in the organisation regardless of losing eligibility to be redeployed to the structures.

Malema also encouraged recalled members not to leave the party. Malema said:

"Removing them from positions and having them in the organisation is part of their rehabilitation, it's part of saying to them 'you still need to learn more.' "

EFF names and shames poorly-performing public representatives

On Wednesday, 26 July, the party released the names of 439 public representatives who failed to secure transport and banned the members from the 10th-anniversary bash at the FNB stadium.

The EFF has since said it has forgiven more than half of the representatives who gave compelling reasons for not meeting their mandate, EWN reported.

South Africans brand Julius Malema a dictator

Below are some comments.

Meyiwa trial criticised:

"I feel sorry for all his supporters, shame, they can't raise their concerns freely. Malema's way or the highway."

Favour Fola said:

"Malema is a dictator, I don't know whether they are scared of him or not he thinks that less than 100 000 people who fill the stadium can beat millions in the elections."

Simphiwe Khuzwayo condemned:

"Dictator, the supreme leader."

@PaddyKruger3 questioned:

"He can't just fire anyone... What about labour laws?"

@barry_niekerk commented:

"Our little dictator showing his true colours once again..."

@Imali500 added:

"Another chapter in the EFF circus!"

