The Economic Freedom Fighters has released its 5th studio album ahead of its 10th-anniversary bash

The Jazz Hour Volume 5 features several prominent artists and is meant to be reminiscent of the exile camps during the struggle days

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu praised the album as an illustration of the symbiotic relationship between the arts and the revolution

JOHANNESBURG - In anticipation of the Economic Freedom Fighters' much anticipated 10th-anniversary bash, the red berets have released its fifth album.

The Economic Freedom Fighter have dropped its 5th album in anticipation of its 10th-anniversary celebration party. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty Image & @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Fighters, the media and musicians descended on FNB Stadium for a private listening session where Jazz Hour Volume 5 was dropped on Wednesday, 5 July.

The album hosts a collection of songs reminiscent of the struggle days and echoes the music that Umkhonto weSizwe soldiers listened to at exile camps.

The party posted a live stream of the listening party on social media. Watch the video below:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi explains musical makeup of EFF 5th album

Explaining the album's composition, EFF member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the Album also offers sounds for the young ear, with commercial genres like amapioano, afrobeats, gospel and barcardi.

The second part of the album is igwigo, a capella style of folk music used in well-known struggle songs.

The album features a variety of well-known South African artists like Ringo Madlingozi, Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, Nelisiwe Sibiya, RHYMA, Big Zulu, Bontle Smith and Mystro.

Praising the album, EFF president Floyd Shivambu described it as a showcase of the symbiotic and close relationship between the arts and the revolution, SowetanLIVE reported.

Mzansi divided by EFF's 5th album release

Below are some comments:

@MasegoLFC said:

"Ey, even EFF is dropping albums."

@PhetogoPhetok praises:

"Yes, the most successful party in SOUTH AFRICA."

Mohau Mofokeng criticised:

"EFF doesn't have struggle credentials, this is pure desperation."

Nonkululeko Nonku clelebrated

"Keep up the good work!"

Phumlani Silvester Mguqulwa said:

"Instead of delivering services to the masses bayacula (they are singing)."

Sushaman De Vanguard asked:

"It's ANC that was in exile. Are they celebrating ANC?"

