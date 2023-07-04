Newly elected ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji fired shots at EFF leader Julius Malema

Malatji accused Malema of trying to turn the ANCYL into a cult before he was kicked out of the ANC

South Africans were not impressed by Malatji's rant and believed he did not need to mention Malema in his press conference

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji did not mince his words when he slammed EFF leader Julius Malema.

Newly-elected ANCYL president alleged that EFF leader Julius Malema is running a cult.

Source: Getty Images

Malatji accused his predecessor of trying to turn the ANCYL into a cult organisation before he was booted out of the party.

ANCYL Colleen Malatji slams EFF leader Julius Malema

The newly-elected ANCYL president made these during a press conference at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House.

Malatji was asked by a journalist how he felt that his predecessor was kicked out of the organisation for "economic freedom". Malatji responded by denying that Malema was kicked out because of his philosophies on economic freedom, but he was chased out because of ill-discipline.

"It's a lie that must be clarified. He was fired for ill-discipline. He was fired for contravening the constitution of the ANC and the Youth League. He wanted to make the ANCYL a cult organisation like the EFF," said Malatji.

A video of Malatji's crude remarks about the EFF leader was shared on the ANCYL's Twitter page.

ANCYL president says the ANC is not a cult like the EFF

Malatji further remarked that in the EFF, members are not allowed to share opinions, no matter how educated they are. He gave an example with EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, which made the crowd laugh.

"There in the EFF, no matter how educated you are, you can't even speak. Educated doctors, Ndlozi, they run around with water everywhere," said Malatji.

Malatji explained that, unlike the EFF, the ANC allows members to bring their views to the table and has created numerous avenues so because the ANC is not a cult organisation.

According to TimesLIVE, Malatji was elected as the ANCYL president over the weekend uncontested at Naserec. He is the first person to lead the organisation after the previous leadership was disbanded.

South Africans weigh in on ANCYL calling Malema a 'cult leader'

@BlackCock2022 said:

"Why obsessed with Julius Malema?"

@HenrietaMongalo said:

"Fact that Julius Malema is the former ANC Youth League president, the successor will continue to talk about him and what he learnt from him as his predecessor. Good or bad. We can't attempt to erase Malema from the history of ANC Youth League."

@chidiqaluh74 said:

"You see when people fail is when they start talking about others, not themselves or what they will do for the people."

@AmuMadlophe said:

"This is why this organisation will always be the shadow of its former self, you people are still hurting over Julius running a well-oiled machine."

ANCYL president calls for old ANC parliamentarians to move aside for 50% youth representation in Parliament

Briefly News previously reported that the new African National Congress Youth League president, Collen Malatji, is hitting the ground running after just being elected.

Malatji called for the ANC's older members of Parliament to make way for the party's young people to take 50% of the ANC's seats in Parliament.

Malatji was elected ANCYL president after contesting for the position unopposed at the structure's 26th national conference on Saturday, 1 July, eNCA reported.

