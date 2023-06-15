The African National Congress (ANC) seems to take a no-nonsense approach when it comes to disciplining cadres who step out of line. Over the years, the organisation has expelled several popular leaders for not towing the party line, such as Bantu Holomisa, Julius Malema and Ace Magashule.

Briefly News looks at former ANC members who went through the disciplinary process and were expelled. We also look at what happened to them after they left ANC.

The ANC has expelled many political leaders despite their popularity within the organisation. Images: Jaco Marais, Brenton Geach & Darren Stewart

1. Bantu Holomisa kicked out the ANC at the dawn of South Africa's new democracy

It might surprise some people that Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), was a staunch member of the African National Congress (ANC) at one point in his life.

Holomisa was quite a popular figure in the organisation until he was expelled from the party for making scathing allegations against a fellow party member without proof.

According to the Mail & Guardian, a young and popular Holomisa topped the National Executive Committee (NEC) list at the ANC's 49th National Conference in 1994.

Bantu Holomisa formed the United Democratic Movement after he was expelled from the ANC. Images: Walter Dhladhla

But even with that popularity, the ANC still expelled him for accusing then public enterprises minister Stella Sigau of accepting a R50 000 cut from a R2 million bribe when she was still a homeland leader.

Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner allegedly made the R2 million payment to former Transkei leader George Matanzima for exclusive gambling rights.

The accusation was not the main problem. The problem arose when Holomisa repeated the allegation before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The ANC had already done investigations and found there was no proof.

An ANC national disciplinary committee found Holomisa guilty of bringing the party into disrepute for repeating the allegations at the TRC and was expelled from the organisation.

Holomisa did not let the expulsion deter his political ambitions. He formed the UDM with former National Party cabinet minister, Roelf Meyer. He now has a seat in Parliament as a minority opposition party.

2. Julius Malema expelled from ANC after being offered a seat in Parliament

Limpopo-born politician Julius Malema was a young, ambitious and popular member of the ANCYL when he was expelled from the party.

At the time, Malema had been a controversial figure in the media and a staunch supporter of former ANC president, Jacob Zuma... until he wasn't.

According to the City Press, in 2009, the ANC offered Malema a seat in Parliament. However, the young, vibrant politician declined the offer, saying Parliament is for old folks.

Julius Malema's expulsion from the ANC led him to form the third-largest political party in South Africa. Images: Waldo Swiegers & Brenton Geach

Between 2010 and 2012, Malema faced allegations of corruption, constantly fought with the media and turned against Zuma. Malema's escapades finally led to his expulsion in 2012 and he was left in the dark without a political home when some of his friends in the ANCYL turned against him.

Even though some people withdrew their support of Malema, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stated that he defended Malema when he faced expulsion, reports The Citizen.

ANC NDC chairperson at the time, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the committee found Malema guilty of bringing the party and the party's president into disrepute, among other charges.

Malema founded the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in 2013, becoming one of the fastest-growing political organisations. Malema now has a seat in Parliament and his party has caused many disruptions in the name of holding people accountable.

3. Floyd Shivambu's expulsion from the ANC leads to greener pastures

As a young deputy president of the ANC Youth League, Floyd Shivambu was very outspoken about how he did not agree with ANC policies or stand with its leader, Jacob Zuma.

In 2012, Shivambu got himself into hot water and was suspended from his positions in the ANC for swearing at a journalist and calling for a regime change in Botswana in his capacity as the ANCYL deputy.

Floyd Shivambu was booted out of the ANC for speaking against the organisation and its president. Images: Lefty Shivambu & Phill Magakoe

According to the Mail & Guardian, the suspension did not stop Shivambu from speaking ill of the ANC and he was expelled in 2013.

Then-youth league convenor, Mzwandile Masina, said it was clear that Shivambu defined himself outside the ANCYL and the ANC. He added that Shivambu had made calling out the ANC his full-time job.

In response to the expulsion, Shivambu said on social media that he found his expulsion hilarious because he had already forfeited his membership. In that year, Shivambu and Malema got together and found the EFF.

He's leading the political organisation alongside Malema as his deputy and they continue to challenge the ANC in Parliament. However, the EFF seems to be joining forces with the ANC in many municipalities and might even form a coalition with the ruling party after the 2024 general elections.

4. Carl Niehaus' strong love and support for Jacob Zuma sees him kicked out of the ANC

Carl Niehaus spent 43 years in the ANC but it took one year to crumble his loyalty to the organisation. Niehaus served as a spokesperson in the disbanded uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) until he was expelled in 2022.

During the July unrest in 2021, Niehaus made many public statements about the court's decision to send Zuma to prison for not appearing before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Carl Niehaus formed his own political organisation after he "resigned" from the ANC. Images: Marco Longari & Phill Magakoe

The organisation had already suspended Niehaus for his remarks, but that did not stop him from passing more commentary and supporting his long-time friend during trying times.

According to the Daily Maverick, the ANC NDC found Niehaus guilty of six counts of misconduct and opted to kick him out of the organisation. The NDC stated that they had considered suspending Niehaus for five years to get rehabilitated to understand the limits of freedom of speech.

But Niehaus showed no remorse for "dividing the line", it meant he could not be rehabilitated.

At first, Niehaus tried to fight his expulsion but finally conceded and decided to "resign" from the organisation that booted him out. According to IOL, Niehaus formed the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance movement, which he later registered as a political party to rival the ANC.

5. Ace Magashule's risky move to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa gets him kicked out

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule is the latest popular ANC member to be sent packing by the ANC NDC.

The NDC decided to expel Magashule on Monday, 12 June, after he was found guilty of misconduct.

Ace Magashule has currently not got a political home after he was booted from the ANC for trying to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Mlungisi Louw

According to News24, Magshule's expulsion stems from his stunt in 2021 when he "illegally" tried to suspend the president of the ANC. Ramaphosa later suspended him as the ANC secretary-general for refusing to adhere to the step-aside rule while he faced corruption allegations in the Free State.

Magashule was ordered to apologise to Ramaphosa and ANC structures for trying to suspend the ANC president but he refused. Before he was formally expelled from the ANC, the NDC gave Magashule seven days to give reasons why he should be kept as a member of the ANC but declined to do that too, reports EWN.

For now, Magashule seems to be in the political wilderness but has many options if he decides to continue being a politician. According to The Citizen, Julius Malema is trying to recruit Magashule to join the EFF. Another report suggests he is trying to rally support in the Free State to start his own political party.

Magashule also has the option to join Carl Niehaus's political organisation, since they have a shared love for Jacob Zuma.

