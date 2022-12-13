Carl Niehaus has plans to appeal his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) following a disciplinary process

The ruling party’s national disciplinary committee made the decision to expel Niehaus on Monday, 12 December

The former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson described his expulsion as a travesty of justice

JOHANNESBURG - Expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has plans to appeal the decision by the party’s national disciplinary committee.

The plans left many citizens unfazed, with many saying his time at the ruling party was over. Taking to Twitter, Niehaus described his removal from the ANC as a travesty of justice.

He said that he has appealed the party’s national disciplinary committee’s decision. The expelled member said his removal was illegal.

“I have appealed the farcical expulsion is suspended. I remain a full member of ANC,” said Niehaus.

The party made the decision on Monday, 12 December. The politician faces six charges related to misconduct over comments he made regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s prison sentence, EWN reported.

The former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veteran’s Association spokesperson described his expulsion as ridiculous and said he rejected the decision. He added that he dedicated his life to the struggle and the ANC.

Citizens are unimpressed by Niehaus’ attempt to be reinstated and believe that he should leave well enough alone. Here’s what some social media users had to say:

@Nkanyiso14 said:

“It ended in tears. Bye bye Oom Karl.”

@WyniesF commented:

“The tribe has spoken. Time to go home, good bye!”

@moozir posted:

“But why are you fighting to be part of an organisation that 1) doesn’t want you and 2) you say is rotten/broken? Your actions don’t align with your words.”

@GladTmz wrote:

“Malema started a new party. Take Zuma and his friends and start your own anti-ANC as well. I mean you are many in numbers.”

@Liz65251060 added:

“Why bother? It's like a married person refusing a divorce when their spouse doesn't want them anymore.”

