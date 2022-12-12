Carl Neihaus is not a happy man after being expelled from the African National after 43 years of membership

The former ANC member was expelled for comments he made outside President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead following Zuma's incarceration

The ANC's national disciplinary committee NDC found that Neihaus was guilty of six charges of misconduct

JOHANNESBURG – Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Neihaus has not taken kindly to his explosions from the African National Congress after 43 years in the party.

Carl Neihaus is furious after the ANC's NDC expelled him from the ruling party. Image: MARCO LONGARI & RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

Neihaus expressed his displeasure through a disapproving tweet that slammed the ANC's National Executive Committee for being rogue and behaving like the mafia.

The former ANC member said:

"STANK VIR DANK! After 43 years of dedicated veteran membership of the @MYANC, this is the thank you that I have received from the current rogue mafia-like NEC of the #ANC."

Niehaus' expulsion comes after the ANC's national disciplinary committee (NDC) found that the former ANC member was guilty of six counts of misconduct.

The charges stem from comments Niehaus made outside former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead in July 2021. The anti-apartheid activist was protesting the jailing of Zuma for being in contempt of the Constitutional Court.

Neihaus bashed the constitutional court's ruling as a “travesty of injustice" and claimed the law was being used to fight political and factional battles.

In mounting his defence, Neihaus claimed he was following the mandate of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association as its spokesperson. The expelled ANC member added that the ANC did not have a policy about what could not be said about the judiciary, News24 reported.

However, the ruling party's NDC found that Neihaus's comments went beyond the scope of free speech and brought the ANC into disrepute. The NDC also found that Neihaus showed no remorse for his conduct following Zuma's incarceration.

South Africans weigh in on Neihaus' expulsion from the ANC

South Africans are torn over Neihaus' expulsion. Below are some reactions:

@KeithWilkie10 commented:

I actually do feel a bit sorry for Carl, he certainly backed the wrong horses. If you do that once its not really a problem, but if you keep doing it, they compound until you are in deep.

@Duncan30414908 added:

"I'm no fan boy of this guy ,but the level of hypocrisy among us is astonishing"

@malatsik accused:

"You turned to be a troublemaker instead thinking that you are bigger than the organisation"

@LEORNY3 asked:

"So you thought you struggled history allows you to disrespect the leadership, neh?"

