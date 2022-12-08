Jacob Zuma failed again to have Billy Downer removed from his corruption case at the highest court in South Africa

The court dismissed his special plea application, and it appears the long-delayed trial against Zuma will resume soon

The former president will appear in court with Thales next month to face arms deal corruption charges

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Zuma loses another court application in arms deal corruption case. Image: Nic Bothma

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma suffered another in the Constitutional Court after his application to have State Prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption case.

Zuma approached different courts to have Downer kicked off his case, claiming the prosecutor was biased.

His last attempt before Thursday's ruling was shut down in October 2021 by Judge Koen from the Pietermaritzburg High Court, reported EWN.

The corruption trial of the former president and Thales South Africa is scheduled to continue on 30 January 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zuma and Thales are accused of arms deal fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering. According to TimesLIVE, Thales made R4 million payment through Zuma's previous financial adviser Schabir Shaik to land defence contracts.

SA's comments on Zuma's court application are below:

Carlo Vujo said:

"The Constitutional Court is a tool used for political wrestling. The glaring thing is that the judges there aren't even trying to be diplomatic about their decisions."

Craig Simpson asked:

"When will JZ have his day in Court, his been utilizing delaying tactics for the last two centuries, including his nine wasted years."

Mike Gazi Ndlovu wrote:

"Zuma won't win any case because all these courts are one of the tools used to fight him. It's clear that the judiciary is not only captured but also biased."

Mazisi Ntuthuka mentioned:

"I suspect his lawyers wanna enjoy the money knowing that the case is not winnable."

Zama Namba added:

"He will play hide and seek, ducking and diving until he dies."

Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution saga: Everything you need to know about his legal attack

Briefly News reported that Zuma and the French arms company, Thales, are accused of money laundering, corruption, and fraud. In addition, the former president is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500 000 from Thales to upgrade the country's military.

He also allegedly received gifts from his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik while he was MEC for economic development. Downer is the lead prosecutor in the trial. '

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News