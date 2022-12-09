Bathabile Dlamini is taking her disqualification from contesting for an ANC NEC position to the court

The former minister of social development has decided to sue the ruling party for the decision

Dlamini was disqualified from contesting for a position in the NEC because of her perjury conviction

JOHANNESBURG - Bathabile Dlamini will not take her disqualification from contesting for a position in the African National Congresses National Executive Conference (ANC NEC) lying down. The embattled ANC member is endeavouring to fight her disqualification in court.

Bathabile Dlamini has threatened to sue the ANC over her disqualification from contesting for an NEC position. Image: Darren Stewart & RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

Dlamini was informed that she had been eliminated from contesting on Wednesday, 8 November, after the vetting process because of to perjury conviction against her. Even though Dlamini has set her heart on suing, the ANC's electoral committee told the ANC member that she was entitled to appeal her disqualification.

News24 reported that Dlamini's perjury conviction dates back to when the former social development minister was found guilty of lying to the court and was sentenced to four years of jail time or a fine of R200 000.

The ANC electoral rules stipulate that any member found guilty and convicted of a crime cannot contest for a leadership position.

The snubbed outgoing NEC member took to social media to share the disqualification letter sent to her by the ANC's electoral committee and complain that her exclusion from contesting for a position was unjust.

There Dlamini declared,

"The fight is on"

South Africans react to Bathabile Dlamini's threats of legal action

South Africans think Bathabile Dlamini is taking chances with her threats to sue.

@Mahlub_asanda quipped:

"It’s a cold world when you can’t freely eat taxpayers' money."

@Beachdays3 suggested:

"Sue Sue - the ANC should change its name to the "SUE-U Party"

@L1tl10ld48 declared:

"She doesn't deserve to be in any position in the ANC, she is a liar and a crook!"

@PhumlaniZondo2 claimed:

"The ANC branches must decide, not Kgalema."

@Mqadi99 said:

"But you know Bathabile very well that you were NEVER destined to even become an NEC member in the very first instance. You made it simply because of your close proximity to Jacob Zuma since you are Nkosazana Zuma's niece.'

