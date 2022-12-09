Former African National Congress Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is not allowed to run as a national executive committee member

Dlamini said the decision to disallow her from running as an NEC member was politics at play but that she would not back down

The decision to disallow her from running was in line with the ANC’s step-aside rule which prevents members charged from running for positions

JOHANNESBURG - The move to disqualify former African National Congress (ANC) Women's League president, Bathabile Dlamini from running as a national executive committee (NEC) member turned heads.

Bathabile Dlamini reacted to being prevented from running as an ANC NEC member. Image: Leon Sadiki

While many have expressed their views on Dlamini being ousted from running at the party’s national elective conference, the former Women’s League president said she was not surprised by the move.

During an interview with EWN, Dlamini said the decision to disallow her from running as an NEC member was politics at play. She said the ANC is her home and her rights are being taken away.

Dlamini was disallowed to run as an NEC member due to her being previously found guilty of perjury earlier this year.

According to SowetanLIVE, the former Women’s League president was nominated by 856 branches as an additional ANC NEC member.

The decision to disallow her from running was in line with the ANC’s step-aside rule which prevents members charged with serious crimes from contesting or being nominated for party positions.

Mzansi reacts to Bathabile Dlamini’s removal:

@michael_msmart said:

“We as members of the public are more surprised that she is still in the building. In Private, the farewell party would have been held 6 yrs.+ ago. Thank God for Parliamentary committees.”

@sdima18 commented:

"Time for thieves is over."

@EricRicaby added:

“I'm not surprised at her surprise. Mind you, being a convicted felon for perjury would normally exclude you from a position of trust, except the ANC who normally lie as a matter of course. Even their presidents do it!”

