Naledi Chirwa Defends Julius Malema After Links to Feroz Khan Surface
SOUTH AFRICA– Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa came out in defence of party president Julius Malema after he was linked to Major-General Feroz Khan.
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Chirwa posted a response to a tweet on her @NalediChirwa X account on 9 June 2026. Her tweet came after explosive chats linked Malema and Khan after the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry released new evidence after Khan's devices were seized. Daily Maverick reported that messages recovered from Khan's device after he lost his court bid showed Malema and Khan messaging each other. Malema allegedly supported him when he underwent disciplinary proceedings.
Malema was also linked to tobacco businessman Mohammed Sayed, who relayed a message to Khan from Malema. Malema also confirmed that the questions that Khan drafted for former Police Minister Bheki Cele would be submitted. The questions were submitted in July 2021.
What did Naledi Chirwa say?
Chirwa said that Fighters would be fighting about the messages between Malema and Khan. She said the two knew each other from when Malema was the president of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL). She added that Fighters would be fighting about Malema, a public representative, receiving information about potential wrongdoing and abuse of power, and him rightfully raising the issues in Parliament.
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View the tweet here:
Feroz Khan to appear before Madlanga Commission
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khan lost his battle to stop his inevitable appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He was summoned to appear before the Commission of Inquiry on 1 July 2026.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za