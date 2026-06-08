The Madlanga Commission has summoned Major-General Feroz Khan to testify on 1 July 2026, with hearings expected to span several days

This follows his withdrawal of urgent court applications aimed at blocking access to seized electronic devices

The Commission says the evidence is central to its investigation, amid questions over Khan’s security clearance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Major General Feroz Khan (left) and Madlang Inquiry (right). Images: @TheTruthPanther/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has issued a formal notice directing Major-General Feroz Khan to appear and give testimony on 1 July 2026, as part of its ongoing investigation.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said in a statement released on Monday that Khan will remain under examination for as long as necessary, until he is excused by Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Commission confirms Khan's anticipated appearance

According to Michaels, the commission has reserved several days for Khan’s appearance, saying his evidence is central to the inquiry due to multiple allegations made both against and around him.

The Commission also confirmed that Khan will be required to remain before it until the Chairperson, Judge Justice Madlanga, formally releases him from testimony.

Court battle over seized devices

The development comes after Khan withdrew urgent court applications aimed at blocking both the Commission and the South African Police Service (SAPS) from accessing electronic devices seized from him on May 10.

The Commission had previously issued a notice authorising SAPS to provide access to the devices, arguing that the data is crucial to its investigation.

On 3 June 2026, Khan approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg seeking an urgent interdict to prevent the Commission, SAPS and other parties from accessing or using the seized material. He argued that his devices contained sensitive information, which access to it would present a risk to policing and national security.

In response, the Commission filed a detailed affidavit on 6 June 2026, explaining why the information was necessary for its work. The Commission later revealed it had learned that Khan also attempted to have parts of the court proceedings held in camera and to block public access to court documents.

However, both legal applications collapsed on Monday morning. Khan abandoned his request for closed proceedings and withdrew his urgent court application against the Commission.

See post here:

Security clearance questions raised

According to reports by News24, Khan has allegedly been operating without proper security vetting for more than three years. This emerged in court papers linked to his failed attempt to challenge the warrantless search and seizure operation conducted by the OKTT, Counter Intelligence and specialised police units.

In those papers, Khan argued that intelligence information could expose sensitive national security operations, including the identities of informants and operational methods.

However, Brigadier Mloko Simon Sebola reportedly stated in court documents that Khan’s security clearance expired in 2023 and that he currently does not hold a valid clearance.

The South African Police Service. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Feroz Khan released on R20,000 bail

Previously, Briefly News reported that Major-General Feroz Khan, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, and Tariq Downes have been granted bail. The trio were arrested on 10 May 2026 and made their first appearance before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court the following day, for possession of precious metals. General Khan is a member of Crime Intelligence, General Kadwa is the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng, and Downes is a civilian who is a businessman in Durban. During their appearance, the State indicated that it would not object to bail being granted as it was a Schedule 1 offence.

Source: Briefly News