GAUTENG - Major-General Feroz Khan, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, and Tariq Downes have been granted bail.

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Major Generals Feroz Khan and Ebrahim Kadwa were granted bail of R20,000 each. Image: @Moloi_Herman1

Source: Twitter

The trio were arrested on Sunday, 10 May 2026 and made their first appearance before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026.

General Khan is a member of Crime Intelligence, General Kadwa is the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng, and Downes is a civilian who is a businessman in Durban.

Trio granted bail of R20,000 each

During their appearance, the State indicated that it would not object to bail being granted. The prosecutor noted that it was a Schedule 1 offence. They were charged with contravention of Section 4 of the Precious Metals Act and defeating the ends of justice.

All three men are required not to interfere with witnesses, either directly or indirectly, hand their passports in, and to also inform the investigating officer three days in advance if they need to travel abroad.

They have been granted bail of R20,000 each and will return to court on 14 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News