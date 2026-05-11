Kempton Park Court Grants R20,000 Bail to Tariq Downes and Major Generals Feroz Khan, Ebrahim Kadwa
GAUTENG - Major-General Feroz Khan, Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, and Tariq Downes have been granted bail.
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The trio were arrested on Sunday, 10 May 2026 and made their first appearance before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026.
General Khan is a member of Crime Intelligence, General Kadwa is the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng, and Downes is a civilian who is a businessman in Durban.
Trio granted bail of R20,000 each
During their appearance, the State indicated that it would not object to bail being granted. The prosecutor noted that it was a Schedule 1 offence. They were charged with contravention of Section 4 of the Precious Metals Act and defeating the ends of justice.
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All three men are required not to interfere with witnesses, either directly or indirectly, hand their passports in, and to also inform the investigating officer three days in advance if they need to travel abroad.
They have been granted bail of R20,000 each and will return to court on 14 July 2026.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za