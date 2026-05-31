Nirvana Nowke took to social media with her latest artistic project following her sexual assault allegations against fellow actor Bonko Khoza.

The actress was a character on Red Ink in 2023 alongside Bonko Khoza, who was the leading man, on the TV show by Bomb Production

Nirvana Nowke's latest efforts to stand up for herself following the accusations she made against the actor raised more eyebrows

Nirvana Nokwe dropped a song after making accusations against Bonko Khoza. Image: @nirvananokwe / @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Former actress Nirvana Nowke is continuing her fight as an alleged survivor of sexual assault in the South African entertainment industry. Although she quit her acting career, she is also a singer, and she has taken the fight to the studio. She took to social media with a snippet of her latest release, seemingly inspired by her alleged experience with Bonko Khoza.

In an Instagram video, Nirvana Nowke presented a song titled Consent, her vocals matched with a trap-style beat. The lyrics were an ode to how much she is attracted to an honest man who asks for consent. Nirvana wrote the music:

"I like when he asks me / I like when he gets me / He doesn't hit it, but I give it, and we make it nasty / I like when you're honest cause I like sex beyond this."

The rest of the song is Nirvana highlighting that she has a desirable body that may give men "asthma and heart attacks"; the context implies that it still does not give them licence to violate her consent: "Feeling on my body but you know it’s my body." Watch the video of her new song below:

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South Africa comments on Nirvana's song

People shared today on this thoughts on Nirvavan's message in the song. Read the mixed comment below:

@ntlanetokollo commented:

"Aowa mama, this is not cool, hey. I’m not on speaking terms with my mom, my dealer and my sister's cousin's friend because they called you names and I defended yoy. Now this, hayi maan."

@HimTV1 said:

"She really isn’t helping her case, even if what she said happened really happened, she is making it so hard for people to believe her cause what is this now?"

@Simpaas wrote:

"Going the mom mfundisi way, was gona work for her. She went the wrong way. Bad move."

@KayMaxed added:

"Love the beat, love her voice, but lyrics are trash. Nothing a ghostwriter can’t fix.

@NxumaloQiniso was not impressed:

"Nahh, this girl is moving weird."

@Lindy_nzabe added:

"I really hope your music is a hobby, Kuyena"

Nirvana Nokwe pokes holes in Bomb Productions' investigation

Briefly News previously reported that Nirvana Nokwe once again addressed the serious accusations that she levelled against popular actor Bonko Khoza. Following his vehement denial and explanation by Bomb Productions, Nirvana took it a step further, getting her broadcast on an official news channel: NewzroomAfrika.

A social media post by @Newzroom405 announced that Nirvana would appear on a show to talk about her allegations against Bonko Khoza. The former actress started by saying the initial apology that Bonko Khoza allegedly made on set after Bomb Productions got involved was just to shut her up. Next, she addressed Bomb Productions, saying that their investigation was not trustworthy because it was internal.

Many people commented on the latest interview of Nirvana, expressing their continued support despite the public's divided reactions. Online users are supporting the former actress, wishing her well in her endeavour against Bonko.

Source: Briefly News