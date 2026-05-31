South African media personality Minnie Dlamini shared a raunchy photo shoot, in her bathtub wearing nothing

The photos caused a stir on social media with people suggesting that star covers up

The star posed in her birthday suit in a bathtub, leaving nothing to the imagination

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Minnie Dlamini’s raunchy photo shoot had social media people going into a frenzy. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

TV personality Minnie Dlamini had the internet in a tailspin over her raunchy bathtub photos.

Dlamini had caused a stir after she celebrated her birthday in her birthday suit. Social media peeps made the star trend, but not for the right reasons.

Minnie Dlamini trends online

In celebration of her special day, Minnie posted thirst trap photos, which show her wearing nothing. Although she was covered in water, Dlamini's bold attempt at showing her sultry side was overshadowed.

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Social media was unforgiving as Minnie is not new to this trend of female celebrities embracing their raunchy sides.

"Keeping it clean in my birthday suit," she captioned the photo.

Her friend Unathi Nkayi also did a similar thing, posing a completely raunchy photo recently.

Check out Minnie's post here.

Minnie Dlamini’s raunchy pictures caused a stir. Image: Minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Below is how Mzansi reacted:

@GudGirlLucy1 asked:

"Is this the same Minnie from 13 years ago? What does it make her for taking an unclothed picture in a foamy bathtub??? She said girls in the industry who go to clubs and dance on Da Les’ lap are w's moss."

@delisilesilinda exclaimed:

"Imagine your kids seeing these kinda pictures on the internet. She can live her best life, but she posted because she wants to be validated. This is wrong, and it shouldn't even be allowed where kids are also scrolling and watching. It's distasteful!!!"

A few online users defended Minnie, citing other American stars such as Doja Cat and Kim Kardashian, who often show off their bodies.

@dontdorh reacted to a Doja Cat video:

"And Minnie Dlamini is a problem? Hands off, Minnie Dlamini! If you were hot, you'd probably post yourself comfortably just like Kim Kardashian has been doing."

google__le2 said:

"Y'all are something else. If Kim Kardashian does this, it’s eh!? Personally, I think she looks hot, and living HER LIFE. Let the woman be maaaan! It’s tasteful. Don’t come for me, I’m seeing a therapist."

mamiki_irene gushed:

"I think the pictures were captured so well. She looks absolutely beautiful, and nothing that could make her vulnerable is shown here. Everything looks perfect."

Minnie Dlamini celebrates older brother

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini celebrated her brother Maphe on his 46th birthday. Fans and colleagues showered Maphe with well-wishes in response, with some gushing over his looks.

Maphe Dlamini is Minnie's big brother. They lost their young brother in 2019. His name was Khosini Dlamini, who sadly passed away at the age of 27. Khosini passed away after suffering a ruptured brainaneurysm, and he was a pilot by profession.

Source: Briefly News