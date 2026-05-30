Minnie Dlamini made quite the impression with her birthday shoot, where she organised a tasty yet risky photo shoot

The South African media often leaves the internet undone with suggestive photos, and her latest left very little to the imagination

As a result, a past video of Minnie Dlamini expressing her disapproval of any type of posing without clothes raised eyebrows

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Minnie Dlamini's past video about being photographed while undressed comes back. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Social media was ablaze following the release of photos by Minnie Dlamini on 29 May 2026. The popular celebrity organised a birthday shoot that caught people's attention on social media. Aside from compliments, others added the context of an old video of the iconic presenter's hot take on posing without clothes on.

A post on X by @busiwe_bubu looked back at the moment of a young Minnie saying that she would never consider any type of risque photos. The actress specifically said you would never do photography that includes having her clothes off. Decades later, for her birthday, she celebrated with a bubble bath-themed photoshoot. The only article of clothing included in the short way was a pair of Louis Vuitton heels, carelessly tossed to the side. See the post below:

SA discusses Minnie Dlamini's birthday photos

People had a lot to say about the media personalities' throwback video that showed she clearly had a change of heart about photos without clothes on after decades. Online users cracked jokes about the drastic change in opinion. Read the comments below:

Minnie Dlamini is a seasoned media personality, and her fans showed up in her defence. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

@Msijaman was amazed:

"That cannot be the same person. Ngiyala! "

@MO_kAtz7 wrote:

"I don’t see any naked Minnie here."

@SokisiOfficial was stunned by the clip:

'The internet does not forget."

@MabhenaAcc defended Minnie:

"She was young guys, let's forgive her... Imagine being a single mom, and bills need to be paid."

@Setsibakax gushed:

"Broke the internet with that Pic Minnie Dlamini is a star."

@Kingrufaro14 remarked:

"Some of the hot takes on that Minnie Dlamini photo are crazy."

marelilbentley said:

"Hottest woman on this planet, hands down 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨🥵🥵🥵🤌🏼🔥 You just broke the internet 😍"

fu3178 added:

"Being Minnie's fan is not for the weak because tomorrow they will be insulting her. We have to defend her, yoh 😭😭"

Minnie Dlamini reflects on her failed marriage

Briefly News previously reported that actress and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini spoke candidly about her life before and after marriage with Nounouche Online. The star revealed that she had always had a desire to get married; however, her marriage to Quinton Jones did not last long.

In the interview, Minnie opened up about how she contemplated getting married, and also questioned the timing. Speaking to Mablerh, the actress discussed how she always liked the idea of settling down and starting a family. However, she said that her marriage to Quinton Jones did not come at the right time.

Minnie joked and said she got married because 'someone asked, and she said yes. Mablerh said even her late brother was very shocked, but they all decided to attend her wedding and have a good time.

Source: Briefly News