A South African man filmed himself holding a taxi's brake pedal after traffic officers pulled the vehicle over

The taxi's brakes were faulty, forcing a passenger to step in and keep the vehicle from rolling during the stop

South Africans online were divided between laughter and alarm at the dangerous situation

A South African man found himself in an unexpected situation when the taxi he was travelling in got pulled over by traffic officers on 31 July 2026. Rather than simply sitting back, he had to press his foot on the brake pedal to stop the vehicle from rolling while the driver dealt with the officers outside.

A man in a taxi helped a driver keep the vehicle still during a traffic stop. Image: @siyabongamichael2911

Source: TikTok

The young man captured the moment from inside the cab, filming the worn interior, the gear shift and his foot on the brake as on-screen text explained what was happening. The clip spread quickly, with viewers caught between laughing at the absurdity of the situation and feeling genuine concern for everyone on board.

The video by @siyabongamichael2911 exposed a reality that many South African taxi commuters know all too well: ageing, poorly maintained vehicles still operating on public roads. While the driver handled the roadside interaction with officers, an ordinary passenger was left quietly keeping the taxi in place, unbeknownst to the other passengers sitting in the back. Watch the video that stopped Mzansi in its tracks:

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SA floored by taxi incident

The clip drew hundreds of comments, with South Africans finding humour in the chaos while others called for accountability:

@Lebo_Mothwa🤍 said:

"Honestly, Taxi Associations need to do something about these taxis... these are people's lives."

@lebogang.phashe joked:

"Knowing me, my leg would've started shaking 😂"

@Khanyaaa🌸 added:

"I would have pressed the accelerator 😭😂"

@Lesedi Malila pointed out:

"They don't know at the back that their lives are in your hands 😂"

@Sypho_Kingz wrote:

"We appreciate you for saving lives 😂"

@Pulane Matlokotsi asked:

"Why are you guys so relaxed about this matter? 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about taxis

Source: Briefly News